Editor's Choice
A Palestinian protester stands in front of a car of an Israeli that was set on fire by the protesters during cmore
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October more
Models take a selfie backstage during Lagos fashion and design week in Nigeria October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Akintmore
Mimi Pineda, 15, whose parents are from El Salvador, rides to church in a limousine with her friend Christian more
Singer Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" to promote her new album "1989" in New York, Octomore
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 20more
A man jumps through a fire along a street in the Mission District during a celebration after the San Franciscomore
An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister at riot police in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Fasomore
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29,more
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the pollmore
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem Octobermore
A man carrying a suitcase crosses a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation nearmore
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval celebrates with teammates after catching a pop out for the fmore
A worker adjusts her gloves as she learns to put on her protective suit during an Ebola training session held more
A Yeoman Warder walks through ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Semore
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhamore
Palestinian Hamas-hired civil servants, many of whom have not received a full salary in almost a year, wait tomore
A convoy of peshmerga vehicles is escorted by Turkish Kurds on their way to the Turkish-Syrian border, in Kizimore
A model waits for a show backstage at Tbilisi Fashion Week, Georgia, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarismore
An Afghan policeman talks on his phone during the burning of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Kabul Octobmore
A vigilante stands guard while fellow vigilantes hand over to authorities, a man accused of having raped severmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a women's soccer match between the national team and the Wolmido team more
A combination of pictures shows a house before (top L) and after (bottom R) it was blown up during a military more
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at themore
The shoes of Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman News Corp and Chairman and CEO 21st Century Fox are pictured amore
Alexander Zakharchenko (C), separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, visits the Khomore
Staff adjusts a hair pin on a child model at the backstage during a rehearsal for the Dong Wenmei T100 Childremore
A burning pick-up truck is seen after members of the CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) teachermore
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29more
Tourists take pictures with a mobile phone in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnmore
Camel traders wearing turbans rest in a group surrounded by their camels at the Pushkar Fair in the desert Indmore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.