版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 20:15 BJT

Editor's Choice

A woman reacts during a joint memorial service for South African athletes, national soccer captain Senzo Meyiwa, female professional boxer Phindile Mwelase and Olympic silver medallist Mbulaeni Mulaudzi, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman reacts during a joint memorial service for South African athletes, national soccer captain Senzo Meyiwmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
A woman reacts during a joint memorial service for South African athletes, national soccer captain Senzo Meyiwa, female professional boxer Phindile Mwelase and Olympic silver medallist Mbulaeni Mulaudzi, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 24
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 20more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
2 / 24
A student with his face painted eats lunch before a Halloween party at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A student with his face painted eats lunch before a Halloween party at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, October more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
A student with his face painted eats lunch before a Halloween party at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 24
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
4 / 24
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan, Mexico, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan, Mexico,more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan, Mexico, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
5 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen omore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 24
Palestinians run as smoke rises after a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, on the border of the southern Gaza Strip with Egypt October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians run as smoke rises after a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security formore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Palestinians run as smoke rises after a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, on the border of the southern Gaza Strip with Egypt October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 24
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak shakes hands with Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan (R) after gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak shakes hands with Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan (R) after gas more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak shakes hands with Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan (R) after gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
8 / 24
An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Pemore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
9 / 24
Singer Rihanna poses at amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Rihanna poses at amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Singer Rihanna poses at amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 24
People are reflected in the window of a shoe and handbag store in central Madrid, Spain, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People are reflected in the window of a shoe and handbag store in central Madrid, Spain, October 30, 2014. REUmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
People are reflected in the window of a shoe and handbag store in central Madrid, Spain, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 24
Models take a selfie backstage during Lagos fashion and design week in Nigeria, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Models take a selfie backstage during Lagos fashion and design week in Nigeria, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Akinmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Models take a selfie backstage during Lagos fashion and design week in Nigeria, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
12 / 24
British Legion motorcycle riders wait to accompany a 1960's Routemaster bus as it leaves Downing Street during a Royal British Legion Poppy Day event in London October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Legion motorcycle riders wait to accompany a 1960's Routemaster bus as it leaves Downing Street duringmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
British Legion motorcycle riders wait to accompany a 1960's Routemaster bus as it leaves Downing Street during a Royal British Legion Poppy Day event in London October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 24
Mariachi musician Moises Rivera, 60, waits for a gig in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican and Central American migrants, in California August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mariachi musician Moises Rivera, 60, waits for a gig in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Memore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Mariachi musician Moises Rivera, 60, waits for a gig in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Mexican and Central American migrants, in California August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 24
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outsmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outside his house on the outskirts of Islamabad October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 24
Decorated helmets, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, are left behind a barricade in the area occupied by protesters in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Decorated helmets, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, are left behind a barricade in the area occupied by more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Decorated helmets, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, are left behind a barricade in the area occupied by protesters in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 24
Sao Paulo fans cheer during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Ecuador's Emelec in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Sao Paulo fans cheer during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Ecuador's Emelec in Sao Paulo, Brazilmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Sao Paulo fans cheer during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Ecuador's Emelec in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
17 / 24
The crowd reacts as lucha libre wrestler Blue Diamond grabs a chair while fighting Dr. Maldad and Magno during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The crowd reacts as lucha libre wrestler Blue Diamond grabs a chair while fighting Dr. Maldad and Magno duringmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
The crowd reacts as lucha libre wrestler Blue Diamond grabs a chair while fighting Dr. Maldad and Magno during the Lucha VaVoom "Night of the Vampire" performance in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
18 / 24
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. Israeli police shot dead Hejazi, a 32-year-old Palestinian suspected of having tried hours earlier to kill Yehuda Glick, a far-right Jewish activist, leading to clashes in East Jerusalem and fears of a new Palestinian uprising. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. Israeli pomore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. Israeli police shot dead Hejazi, a 32-year-old Palestinian suspected of having tried hours earlier to kill Yehuda Glick, a far-right Jewish activist, leading to clashes in East Jerusalem and fears of a new Palestinian uprising. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 24
Relatives offer prayers in front of the tombs of their loved ones at a public cemetery in Marikina city, east of Manila, Philippines, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Relatives offer prayers in front of the tombs of their loved ones at a public cemetery in Marikina city, east more

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
Relatives offer prayers in front of the tombs of their loved ones at a public cemetery in Marikina city, east of Manila, Philippines, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
20 / 24
People's Liberation Army soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

People's Liberation Army soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
People's Liberation Army soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
21 / 24
A man takes pictures of miniature paper umbrellas, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement, in the part of Mongkok shopping district protesters are occupying in Hong Kong, China, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man takes pictures of miniature paper umbrellas, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement, in the part of Mongmore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
A man takes pictures of miniature paper umbrellas, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement, in the part of Mongkok shopping district protesters are occupying in Hong Kong, China, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 24
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, Omore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 24
United States first lady Michelle Obama poses with audience members at a campaign rally for Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo in Providence, Rhode Island October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

United States first lady Michelle Obama poses with audience members at a campaign rally for Democratic candidamore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 31日 星期五
United States first lady Michelle Obama poses with audience members at a campaign rally for Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo in Providence, Rhode Island October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 31日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 10月 29日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 28日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 28日

精选图集

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐