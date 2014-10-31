Editor's Choice
A woman reacts during a joint memorial service for South African athletes, national soccer captain Senzo Meyiwmore
Soldiers hit an anti-government protester with a stick in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 20more
A student with his face painted eats lunch before a Halloween party at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, October more
Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 31more
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan, Mexico,more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen omore
Palestinians run as smoke rises after a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security formore
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak shakes hands with Ukraine's Energy Minister Yuri Prodan (R) after gas more
An anti-government protester is shot in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Pemore
Singer Rihanna poses at amfAR's fifth annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUmore
People are reflected in the window of a shoe and handbag store in central Madrid, Spain, October 30, 2014. REUmore
Models take a selfie backstage during Lagos fashion and design week in Nigeria, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Akinmore
British Legion motorcycle riders wait to accompany a 1960's Routemaster bus as it leaves Downing Street duringmore
Mariachi musician Moises Rivera, 60, waits for a gig in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, home to many Memore
A man whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work stands outsmore
Decorated helmets, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, are left behind a barricade in the area occupied by more
Sao Paulo fans cheer during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Ecuador's Emelec in Sao Paulo, Brazilmore
The crowd reacts as lucha libre wrestler Blue Diamond grabs a chair while fighting Dr. Maldad and Magno duringmore
Mourners carry the body of Moataz Hejazi into a Muslim cemetery in east Jerusalem October 30, 2014. Israeli pomore
Relatives offer prayers in front of the tombs of their loved ones at a public cemetery in Marikina city, east more
People's Liberation Army soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongmore
A man takes pictures of miniature paper umbrellas, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement, in the part of Mongmore
A Western Lowland Gorilla named Mbeli holds her baby in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, Omore
United States first lady Michelle Obama poses with audience members at a campaign rally for Democratic candidamore
