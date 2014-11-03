Editor's choice
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai Novmore
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashoura in Najaf, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/ Alaamore
Tourists take pictures with a mobile phone in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnmore
Arsenal players (L-R) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nacho Monreal, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott warm up during amore
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in shooting position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Basmore
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city evmore
Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the bmore
Ten segments of the Berlin Wall, which constitute the longest stretch outside of Berlin, are seen on display imore
An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2more
Afghans pray during a procession held to mark Ashura in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammadmore
People run from bullets fired by military at the state TV headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Fasomore
Turkish soldiers keep warm atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani.
People stand near the graves of relatives at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic. On the Day of the Dead, Mexicans more
A Pakistani man wounded in a suicide bomb attack, reacts to the camera after received first aid in hospital inmore
Kim Bok-soon poses during an interview with Reuters at her home in Seoul October 14, 2014. In South Korea, whemore
Participants talk as they prepare backstage before the 5th "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding tournament more
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners are detained by Indian policemen during a Muharram procession in Srinagar. Inmore
Participants throw coloured powders as they take part in the Color Run in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Smore
A Pakistani mourns the death of a relative who was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Wagah border near Lahoremore
A Palestinian man looks out a window as an Israeli border police officer stands guard near the Lions Gate in tmore
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the bormore
A pro-democracy protester gets out of her tent set-up on the road decorated with messages in the part of Hong more
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago Rimore
An Indian policeman wields his baton against a Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner as he is detained during a Muhmore
People visit the "Nueva Esperanza" (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations on the outskirtmore
Canada's Liam Firus performs during the exhibition gala during the 2014 Skate Canada International in Kelowna,more
A policeman checks the crime scene in which the bodies of two women were found in a flat at Hong Kong's Wanchamore
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain dons a cowboy hat after winning the F1 United States Gramore
A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's promore
Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York Cimore
A pro-democracy protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a yellow umbrella and a banner in the part of Hong Kmore
Wilson Kipsang (C) of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa (R) of Ethiopia during the 2014 New York City Marathon in Brooklmore
Rurik Jutting, a 29-year-old British banker who has been charged with two counts of murder, sits in a police vmore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.