2014年 11月 5日

A little girl plays with balloons at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

2014年 11月 5日
A little girl plays with balloons at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, Syria November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat

2014年 11月 5日
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, Syria November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat
Roped up climbers leave the summit of Breithorn at 4,164 meters (13,661 feet) on the ridge marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2014年 11月 5日
Roped up climbers leave the summit of Breithorn at 4,164 meters (13,661 feet) on the ridge marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014. The passenger spacecraft dubbed SpaceShipTwo broke into pieces over California's Mojave Desert on October 31 and crashed near the port, north of Los Angeles. SpaceShipTwo, developed by the fledgling space tourism company of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, was designed to carry wealthy passengers on short rides into space. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 11月 5日
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014. The passenger spacecraft dubbed SpaceShipTwo broke into pieces over California's Mojave Desert on October 31 and crashed near the port, north of Los Angeles. SpaceShipTwo, developed by the fledgling space tourism company of billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, was designed to carry wealthy passengers on short rides into space. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery store during U.S. midterm elections, in National City, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 11月 5日
A woman votes at a polling station inside a local grocery store during U.S. midterm elections, in National City, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voter's oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voter's oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.
Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.
Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, poses inside an elevator as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, poses inside an elevator as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 4, 2014.
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Shi'ite Muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 4, 2014.
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashoura in Najaf, Iraq, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Shi'ite Muslims perform with fire during commemorations for Ashoura in Najaf, Iraq, November 3, 2014.
Kashmiri Muslim women watch a a Muharram procession a day before Ashoura in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Kashmiri Muslim women watch a a Muharram procession a day before Ashoura in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, November 3, 2014.
Vogue editor Anna Wintour gestures as she departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Vogue editor Anna Wintour gestures as she departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.
Newly-wed grooms lead camels carrying their brides during a mass wedding in a desert at a tourism area containing a populus euphratica reserve in Yuli county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 2, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Newly-wed grooms lead camels carrying their brides during a mass wedding in a desert at a tourism area containing a populus euphratica reserve in Yuli county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, November 2, 2014.
A pedestrian scratching his face is reflected on an electronic board showing exchange rates between (from top row to third row) the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, the euro, and Australian dollar, and market indices of Dow Jones outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
A pedestrian scratching his face is reflected on an electronic board showing exchange rates between (from top row to third row) the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, the euro, and Australian dollar, and market indices of Dow Jones outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2014.
Shi'ite Muslims rest after flagellating themselves in a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Kolkata, India, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2014年 11月 5日
Shi'ite Muslims rest after flagellating themselves in a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Kolkata, India, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Burn marks are seen on the wall of the ransacked home of a member of parliament belonging to the ex-president Blaise Compaore's political party in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Burn marks are seen on the wall of the ransacked home of a member of parliament belonging to the ex-president Blaise Compaore's political party in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, November 3, 2014.
Kurdish civilians are seen atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Kurdish civilians are seen atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, November 3, 2014.
People stand near the graves of relatives at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
People stand near the graves of relatives at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.
Actress Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of her film "Interstellar" in New York November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Actress Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of her film "Interstellar" in New York November 3, 2014.
Palestinians stand outside a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Palestinians stand outside a makeshift tent erected near the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Gaza City November 3, 2014.
A model presents a creation by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
A model presents a creation by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 3, 2014.
Rescuers retrieve a boat that sank off the Black Sea village of Garipce near Istanbul, Turkey, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Rescuers retrieve a boat that sank off the Black Sea village of Garipce near Istanbul, Turkey, November 3, 2014.
A combination photo shows signs asking not to take pictures at different pro-democracy protesters' encampments in Hong Kong, China, November 1 and 2, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
A combination photo shows signs asking not to take pictures at different pro-democracy protesters' encampments in Hong Kong, China, November 1 and 2, 2014.
A photographer, with a painted face, poses for a photo at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
A photographer, with a painted face, poses for a photo at San Andres cemetery in Mixquic, Mexico, November 2, 2014.
Relatives gather beside the bodies of victims who were killed in yesterday's suicide bomb attack on the Wagah border, before funeral prayers in Lahore, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Relatives gather beside the bodies of victims who were killed in yesterday's suicide bomb attack on the Wagah border, before funeral prayers in Lahore, Pakistan, November 3, 2014.
Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida November 3, 2014.
Smoke rises as a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Smoke rises as a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2014.
A piece of the Berlin Wall, which has been on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum since 1990, is seen in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
A piece of the Berlin Wall, which has been on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum since 1990, is seen in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2014.
A Palestinian man who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, looks out on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
A Palestinian man who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, looks out on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 4, 2014.
Bobby Farrelly (L-R), Joey McFarland, Jim Carrey, Peter Farrelly, Jeff Daniels, Riza Aziz and Swizz Beatz pose at the world premiere of the film "Dumb and Dumber To" in Los Angeles, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 5日
Bobby Farrelly (L-R), Joey McFarland, Jim Carrey, Peter Farrelly, Jeff Daniels, Riza Aziz and Swizz Beatz pose at the world premiere of the film "Dumb and Dumber To" in Los Angeles, November 3, 2014.
