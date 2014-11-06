Editor's choice
An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portramore
Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anmore
A man dressed in a historical uniform plays an accordion as he takes part in a rehearsal for a military parademore
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's Pmore
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home fromore
An ultra-Orthodox youth stands in front of the vehicle of a Palestinian motorist who rammed into pedestrians amore
A little girl plays with balloons at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown's midterm election night ralmore
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a photo session with the participants of a meeting of Korean People'smore
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashoura from a residential building in Srinamore
Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fightimore
Labourers practise maintenance works on an electricity pylon in Zilaiqiao township of Mingguang, Anhui provincmore
Sarhan Mahamid of Israel, also known as a "clown doctor", performs at the Children's Hospital Of Fudan Universmore
A judge wearing white gloves stands before a special session of the United States District Court for the Southmore
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban cmore
The covered body of a Palestinian motorist lies on the tracks of the light railway in Jerusalem November 5, 20more
Afghan children study at an open area on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, province, November 5, 2014.
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to pmore
Onlookers watch from a bridge as rescue workers gather beside derailed coaches of a passenger train in Algiersmore
Bobby Farrelly, Joey McFarland, Jim Carrey, Peter Farrelly, Jeff Daniels, Riza Aziz and Swizz Beatz pose at thmore
Spanish model, Angela Cristina, 27, stands on the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wmore
Dark clouds fill the Autumn sky over the jetty in Andernos, southwestern France, November 4, 2014.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife, former United States Secretary more
Ryan Moore celebrates after riding Protectionist to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse, November 4more
A worker cleans a stage to prepare for a celebration for Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo once the results of more
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking watermore
Roped parties of climbers walk on a glacier marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy on the way tomore
Messages of condolences from social media are seen on the wall along a corridor of the Virgin Galactic hangar more
Lawyers' robes hang at the courthouse in Nantes, France, during a strike to protest against the government's pmore
An Israeli woman prays in front of the controversial Israeli barrier outside Rachel's tomb in the West Bank tomore
The setting sun reflects on the windows of a building at Rolls-Royce in Derby, central England , November 4, 2more
