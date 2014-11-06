版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 08:20 BJT

An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the lake carrying a golden staff instructed by the sun god Inti to create a temple in the spot where the staff sank into the earth. The Uros islands are a group of 70 man-made totora reed islands floating on the lake, which according to Peru's tourism board iPeru is the world's highest navigable lake at over 4,000 meters above sea level. The Uros people fish and hunt, but tourism is their main source of livelihood. The actors involved in the re-enactment were locals from Uros island.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anonymous movement as part of the global "Million Mask March" protests, in Budapest, November 5, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A man dressed in a historical uniform plays an accordion as he takes part in a rehearsal for a military parade at the Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2014. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched through the Red Square towards the front lines of World War Two.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo November 5, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014. Approximately 300 troops arrived home after being deployed since February 2014, according to the military.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
An ultra-Orthodox youth stands in front of the vehicle of a Palestinian motorist who rammed into pedestrians at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem November 5, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A little girl plays with balloons at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a photo session with the participants of a meeting of Korean People's Army (KPA) battalion commanders and political instructors in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 5, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession marking Ashoura from a residential building in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Syrian fighters fire a machinegun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Labourers practise maintenance works on an electricity pylon in Zilaiqiao township of Mingguang, Anhui province, China, October 23, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Sarhan Mahamid of Israel, also known as a "clown doctor", performs at the Children's Hospital Of Fudan University in Shanghai, China, November 5, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A judge wearing white gloves stands before a special session of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on the occasion of the 225th anniversary of the first session of the court in New York November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
The covered body of a Palestinian motorist lies on the tracks of the light railway in Jerusalem November 5, 2014. A motorist rammed into pedestrians on a crowded Jerusalem street and then got out of his vehicle to attack people with a metal bar before being shot by police.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Afghan children study at an open area on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, province, November 5, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Onlookers watch from a bridge as rescue workers gather beside derailed coaches of a passenger train in Algiers November 5, 2014. According to local media, 52 passengers were injured after the train they were travelling on derailed.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Bobby Farrelly, Joey McFarland, Jim Carrey, Peter Farrelly, Jeff Daniels, Riza Aziz and Swizz Beatz pose at the world premiere of the film "Dumb and Dumber To" in Los Angeles, November 3, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Spanish model, Angela Cristina, 27, stands on the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Dark clouds fill the Autumn sky over the jetty in Andernos, southwestern France, November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife, former United States Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao, at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky, November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Ryan Moore celebrates after riding Protectionist to win the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse, November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A worker cleans a stage to prepare for a celebration for Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo once the results of the U.S. gubernatorial race are official in New York, November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Roped parties of climbers walk on a glacier marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy on the way to the summit of the Breithorn at 13,661 feet in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Messages of condolences from social media are seen on the wall along a corridor of the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Lawyers' robes hang at the courthouse in Nantes, France, during a strike to protest against the government's plans to reform their profession, November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
An Israeli woman prays in front of the controversial Israeli barrier outside Rachel's tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
The setting sun reflects on the windows of a building at Rolls-Royce in Derby, central England , November 4, 2014.

2014年 11月 6日 星期四
