Editor's Choice
Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who more
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Novembmore
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna, an act that is considered to be holy, as part omore
A woman stands at a snow covered meadow in the southern Bavarian village of Bad Toelz, Germany, November 6, 20more
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home fromore
A Turkish soldier places a carpet next to a military vehicle, as he watches fighting between Kurdish fighters more
Palestinian women take cover as Israeli police used stun grenades to disperse a crowd trying to enter the compmore
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban cmore
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands Novembmore
President Barack Obama answers questions at a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washingtomore
An ultra-Orthodox youth stands in front of the vehicle of a Palestinian motorist who rammed into pedestrians amore
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfimore
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014, on the day marking more
School chairs with photographs of some of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Rmore
Russian servicemen dressed in historical uniforms take part in a rehearsal for a military parade at the Red Sqmore
Hans Fredrik Lennart Neij, a co-founder of the Swedish file-sharing website, The Pirate Bay, is escorted by Thmore
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood before presenting single of thmore
An assistant helps Pope Francis as a gust of wind blows his mantle at the end of his weekly audience in Saint more
Spanish nurse Teresa Romero who contracted Ebola raises her arms after being discharged from the Carlos III homore
A man rests on the beach after attending a soccer practice session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 5, 2014.
A boy carries a krathong into the Chao Phraya river during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, Novmore
A Typhoon Haiyan survivor holds her baby who is receiving treatment in the severe malnutrition program by humamore
Smoke rises as a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian citmore
A trader follows his herd of cattle towards a livestock market through a busy road in Kolkata, India, Novembermore
下一个
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.