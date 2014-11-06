版本:
2014年 11月 6日 星期四

Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who were taking part in the global "Million Mask March" protests in Union Square, New York November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who were taking part in the global "Million Mask March" protests in Union Square, New York November 5, 2014.
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. Two teenagers died and four were wounded when an artillery shell hit a school playing field as they played soccer, local media reported.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. Two teenagers died and four were wounded when an artillery shell hit a school playing field as they played soccer, local media reported.
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna, an act that is considered to be holy, as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna, an act that is considered to be holy, as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2014.
A woman stands at a snow covered meadow in the southern Bavarian village of Bad Toelz, Germany, November 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A woman stands at a snow covered meadow in the southern Bavarian village of Bad Toelz, Germany, November 6, 2014.
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina November 5, 2014.
A Turkish soldier places a carpet next to a military vehicle, as he watches fighting between Kurdish fighters and Islamic State militants, from atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A Turkish soldier places a carpet next to a military vehicle, as he watches fighting between Kurdish fighters and Islamic State militants, from atop a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Palestinian women take cover as Israeli police used stun grenades to disperse a crowd trying to enter the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Palestinian women take cover as Israeli police used stun grenades to disperse a crowd trying to enter the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City November 5, 2014.
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 4, 2014.
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands November 5, 2014.
President Barack Obama answers questions at a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
President Barack Obama answers questions at a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 5, 2014.
An ultra-Orthodox youth stands in front of the vehicle of a Palestinian motorist who rammed into pedestrians at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
An ultra-Orthodox youth stands in front of the vehicle of a Palestinian motorist who rammed into pedestrians at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem November 5, 2014.
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014, on the day marking Guy Fawkes Night.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014, on the day marking Guy Fawkes Night.
School chairs with photographs of some of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos are placed by local residents during a protest outside Municipal Palace in Iguala, in the southwestern state of Guerrero, Mexico, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
School chairs with photographs of some of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos are placed by local residents during a protest outside Municipal Palace in Iguala, in the southwestern state of Guerrero, Mexico, November 5, 2014.
Russian servicemen dressed in historical uniforms take part in a rehearsal for a military parade at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Russian servicemen dressed in historical uniforms take part in a rehearsal for a military parade at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, November 5, 2014.
Hans Fredrik Lennart Neij, a co-founder of the Swedish file-sharing website, The Pirate Bay, is escorted by Thai police officers as he arrives at the Immigration Detention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Hans Fredrik Lennart Neij, a co-founder of the Swedish file-sharing website, The Pirate Bay, is escorted by Thai police officers as he arrives at the Immigration Detention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, November 5, 2014.
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood before presenting single of the year during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood before presenting single of the year during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014.
An assistant helps Pope Francis as a gust of wind blows his mantle at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
An assistant helps Pope Francis as a gust of wind blows his mantle at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 5, 2014.
Spanish nurse Teresa Romero who contracted Ebola raises her arms after being discharged from the Carlos III hospital in Madrid, Spain, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Spanish nurse Teresa Romero who contracted Ebola raises her arms after being discharged from the Carlos III hospital in Madrid, Spain, November 5, 2014.
A man rests on the beach after attending a soccer practice session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A man rests on the beach after attending a soccer practice session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 5, 2014.
A boy carries a krathong into the Chao Phraya river during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, November 6, 2014. Believers float krathongs during the festival, which is held as a symbolic apology to the goddess of the river.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A boy carries a krathong into the Chao Phraya river during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand, November 6, 2014. Believers float krathongs during the festival, which is held as a symbolic apology to the goddess of the river.
A Typhoon Haiyan survivor holds her baby who is receiving treatment in the severe malnutrition program by humanitarian agency ACF (Action Against Hunger) International at Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A Typhoon Haiyan survivor holds her baby who is receiving treatment in the severe malnutrition program by humanitarian agency ACF (Action Against Hunger) International at Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 6, 2014.
Smoke rises as a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip November 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
Smoke rises as a house is blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip November 6, 2014.
A trader follows his herd of cattle towards a livestock market through a busy road in Kolkata, India, November 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 6日 星期四
A trader follows his herd of cattle towards a livestock market through a busy road in Kolkata, India, November 6, 2014.
