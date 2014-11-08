版本:
中国
2014年 11月 8日 星期六

One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), holds onto her sister's coffin during a funeral procession for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, in the Turkish town on Suruc November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Forcemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), holds onto her sister's coffin during a funeral procession for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, in the Turkish town on Suruc November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
1 / 23
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects tomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
2 / 23
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
3 / 23
A Palestinian protester takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against what organizers say are recent visits by Jewish activists to al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against what organimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A Palestinian protester takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against what organizers say are recent visits by Jewish activists to al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
4 / 23
People watch from windows as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military graduation ceremony in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

People watch from windows as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military graduationmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
People watch from windows as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military graduation ceremony in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
5 / 23
Men, dressed in historical uniforms, march past a serviceman during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Men, dressed in historical uniforms, march past a serviceman during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Men, dressed in historical uniforms, march past a serviceman during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
6 / 23
People carry a coffin with the body of Andrei Eliseev during a funeral ceremony in the village of Hrabary (Grabari) in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

People carry a coffin with the body of Andrei Eliseev during a funeral ceremony in the village of Hrabary (Grabari) in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
People carry a coffin with the body of Andrei Eliseev during a funeral ceremony in the village of Hrabary (Grabari) in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
7 / 23
Catalonia's Regional President Artur Mas leads the meeting "Pacte Nacional pel Dret a Decidir" (National Pact For The Right To Decide) with politicians and representatives of social and economic organizations at the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Catalonia's Regional President Artur Mas leads the meeting "Pacte Nacional pel Dret a Decidir" (National Pact more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Catalonia's Regional President Artur Mas leads the meeting "Pacte Nacional pel Dret a Decidir" (National Pact For The Right To Decide) with politicians and representatives of social and economic organizations at the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
8 / 23
A man in bowler hat passes a train with commemorative wrap for the fallen of World War I pulls into the station at King's Cross in London November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A man in bowler hat passes a train with commemorative wrap for the fallen of World War I pulls into the station at King's Cross in London November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A man in bowler hat passes a train with commemorative wrap for the fallen of World War I pulls into the station at King's Cross in London November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
9 / 23
Residents walk at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents walk at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Residents walk at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
10 / 23
A labourer takes a break at a coal dump site outside Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

A labourer takes a break at a coal dump site outside Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, November 6, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A labourer takes a break at a coal dump site outside Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
11 / 23
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela, October 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia, Venezuela, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
12 / 23
A girl floats in a bucket in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girl floats in a bucket in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A girl floats in a bucket in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
13 / 23
People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, whicmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal
14 / 23
A man takes pictures under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

A man takes pictures under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A man takes pictures under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal
15 / 23
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
16 / 23
Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev makes an impression with his hands in cement as he visits the former Berlin Wall border crossing point Checkpoint Charlie, in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev makes an impression with his hands in cement as he visits the formermore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev makes an impression with his hands in cement as he visits the former Berlin Wall border crossing point Checkpoint Charlie, in Berlin November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal
17 / 23
A view of a restored prison cell in an exhibition area in a former prison in Cottbus, Germany, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

A view of a restored prison cell in an exhibition area in a former prison in Cottbus, Germany, November 4, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A view of a restored prison cell in an exhibition area in a former prison in Cottbus, Germany, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal
18 / 23
A silhouette of a man fixing his headband before going for a run is seen at Galle-Face green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A silhouette of a man fixing his headband before going for a run is seen at Galle-Face green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A silhouette of a man fixing his headband before going for a run is seen at Galle-Face green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
19 / 23
Workers hoist an 85-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Hemlock Township, Pennsylvania into position as the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers hoist an 85-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Hemlock Township, Pennsylvania into position as the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Workers hoist an 85-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Hemlock Township, Pennsylvania into position as the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
20 / 23
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Isabella Santiago of Venezuela is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
21 / 23
A man on a bike leads a dog across a pedestrian crossing in the Roppongi district in central Tokyo November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man on a bike leads a dog across a pedestrian crossing in the Roppongi district in central Tokyo November 7, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
A man on a bike leads a dog across a pedestrian crossing in the Roppongi district in central Tokyo November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
22 / 23
Boys jump from a cut-off foot bridge, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a typhoon devastated coastal village in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Boys jump from a cut-off foot bridge, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a typhoon devastated coastal vilmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 8日 星期六
Boys jump from a cut-off foot bridge, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a typhoon devastated coastal village in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
23 / 23
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 8日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 6日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 6日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 5日

