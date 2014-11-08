Editor's choice
One of the older sisters of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Forcemore
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects tomore
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between the Shuafmore
A Palestinian protester takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against what organimore
People watch from windows as young Palestinians from Hamas's "popular army" take part in a military graduationmore
Men, dressed in historical uniforms, march past a serviceman during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow,more
People carry a coffin with the body of Andrei Eliseev during a funeral ceremony in the village of Hrabary (Gramore
Catalonia's Regional President Artur Mas leads the meeting "Pacte Nacional pel Dret a Decidir" (National Pact more
A man in bowler hat passes a train with commemorative wrap for the fallen of World War I pulls into the statiomore
Residents walk at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A labourer takes a break at a coal dump site outside Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anmore
Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, more
A girl floats in a bucket in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorgmore
People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, whicmore
A man takes pictures under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallmore
The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten more
Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev makes an impression with his hands in cement as he visits the formermore
A view of a restored prison cell in an exhibition area in a former prison in Cottbus, Germany, November 4, 201more
A silhouette of a man fixing his headband before going for a run is seen at Galle-Face green in Colombo, Sri Lmore
Workers hoist an 85-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Hemlock Township, Pennsylvania into position as the 2014 Rockmore
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at more
A man on a bike leads a dog across a pedestrian crossing in the Roppongi district in central Tokyo November 7,more
Boys jump from a cut-off foot bridge, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a typhoon devastated coastal vilmore
