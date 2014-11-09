Editor's choice
Kenneth Bae reunites with his family at U.S. Air Force Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Fort Lewis, Washington Novemore
Israeli policemen detain an Arab youth during clashes at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, in northern Imore
Israeli Arab youths clash with Israeli police at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, November 8, 2014. REUmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet on the sidelines of the Asimore
Balloons depicting the puppet Pinocchio with the face of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are seen during amore
Television cameramen walk at a garbage dump where remains were found outside the mountain town of Cocula, nearmore
People take part in a Sardana dance, a typical Catalan dance, near the cathedral in Barcelona, November 8, 201more
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike on November 8, 2014. REUTERmore
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanmore
U.S. President Barack Obama names U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Loretta Lynch to replace more
An artwork depicting photographs of occupy protesters and protest messages, made by a local artist is seen on more
A priest sprinkles holy water over a mass grave for Typhoon Haiyan victims during a commemoration ceremony in more
Typhoon survivors, rescuers and aid workers release sky lanterns to commemorate the victims who perished durinmore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a poppy at an art installation at the Tower of London, November 8,more
National Heritage Trust historical re-enactors wearing gas masks attack the enemy during a re-enactment of tremore
People walk under the lit balloons installation along the river Spree in Berlin November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William exit a fire station during a visit tomore
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan reacts as he listens to the results of his performance after competing at the men's freemore
New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams is tackled by England's Mike Brown during their international rugby union mamore
Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller scores his team's first goal against Eintracht Frankfurt during their German fimore
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shoots to score during their English Premier League soccer match against Queenmore
Chelsea's Diego Costa touches his torn soccer shirt during their English Premier League soccer match against Lmore
Skulls of Paulino and Juanita are seen on a table a day before the "Dia de los natitas" (Day of the Skull) celmore
A flock of birds is seen on a tree against the moon in Kostanay, northern Kazakhstan, November 8, 2014. REUTEmore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.