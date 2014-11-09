版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 9日 星期日 16:25 BJT

Editor's choice

Kenneth Bae reunites with his family at U.S. Air Force Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Fort Lewis, Washington November 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Kenneth Bae reunites with his family at U.S. Air Force Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Fort Lewis, Washington Novemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Kenneth Bae reunites with his family at U.S. Air Force Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Fort Lewis, Washington November 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 24
Israeli policemen detain an Arab youth during clashes at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, in northern Israel, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli policemen detain an Arab youth during clashes at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, in northern Imore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Israeli policemen detain an Arab youth during clashes at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, in northern Israel, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 24
Israeli Arab youths clash with Israeli police at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli Arab youths clash with Israeli police at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, November 8, 2014. REUmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Israeli Arab youths clash with Israeli police at the entrance to the town of Kfar Kanna, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 24
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Beijing November 8, 2014. REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet on the sidelines of the Asimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Beijing November 8, 2014. REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
Balloons depicting the puppet Pinocchio with the face of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are seen during a demonstration, organized by unions of public workers, against government, in downtown Rome November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Balloons depicting the puppet Pinocchio with the face of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are seen during amore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Balloons depicting the puppet Pinocchio with the face of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are seen during a demonstration, organized by unions of public workers, against government, in downtown Rome November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
5 / 24
Television cameramen walk at a garbage dump where remains were found outside the mountain town of Cocula, near Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, Mexico, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Television cameramen walk at a garbage dump where remains were found outside the mountain town of Cocula, nearmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Television cameramen walk at a garbage dump where remains were found outside the mountain town of Cocula, near Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, Mexico, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 24
People take part in a Sardana dance, a typical Catalan dance, near the cathedral in Barcelona, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

People take part in a Sardana dance, a typical Catalan dance, near the cathedral in Barcelona, November 8, 201more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
People take part in a Sardana dance, a typical Catalan dance, near the cathedral in Barcelona, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
7 / 24
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike on November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike on November 8, 2014. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Thick black smoke rises over an eastern Kobani neighborhood following an airstrike on November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 24
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 24
U.S. President Barack Obama names U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Loretta Lynch to replace retiring Attorney General Eric Holder, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama names U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Loretta Lynch to replace more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
U.S. President Barack Obama names U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Loretta Lynch to replace retiring Attorney General Eric Holder, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 24
An artwork depicting photographs of occupy protesters and protest messages, made by a local artist is seen on an escalator, in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by pro-democracy protesters November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An artwork depicting photographs of occupy protesters and protest messages, made by a local artist is seen on more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
An artwork depicting photographs of occupy protesters and protest messages, made by a local artist is seen on an escalator, in the part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by pro-democracy protesters November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 24
A priest sprinkles holy water over a mass grave for Typhoon Haiyan victims during a commemoration ceremony in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A priest sprinkles holy water over a mass grave for Typhoon Haiyan victims during a commemoration ceremony in more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
A priest sprinkles holy water over a mass grave for Typhoon Haiyan victims during a commemoration ceremony in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
12 / 24
Typhoon survivors, rescuers and aid workers release sky lanterns to commemorate the victims who perished during the onslaught of Typhoon Haiyan a year ago in Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Typhoon survivors, rescuers and aid workers release sky lanterns to commemorate the victims who perished durinmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Typhoon survivors, rescuers and aid workers release sky lanterns to commemorate the victims who perished during the onslaught of Typhoon Haiyan a year ago in Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a poppy at an art installation at the Tower of London, November 8, 2014. REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a poppy at an art installation at the Tower of London, November 8,more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron lays a poppy at an art installation at the Tower of London, November 8, 2014. REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
National Heritage Trust historical re-enactors wearing gas masks attack the enemy during a re-enactment of trench warfare on the Western Front during World War One at the Fort Rinella coastal battery in Kalkara, outside Valletta, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

National Heritage Trust historical re-enactors wearing gas masks attack the enemy during a re-enactment of tremore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
National Heritage Trust historical re-enactors wearing gas masks attack the enemy during a re-enactment of trench warfare on the Western Front during World War One at the Fort Rinella coastal battery in Kalkara, outside Valletta, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
15 / 24
People walk under the lit balloons installation along the river Spree in Berlin November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People walk under the lit balloons installation along the river Spree in Berlin November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
People walk under the lit balloons installation along the river Spree in Berlin November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 24
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William exit a fire station during a visit to the Valero Pembroke Refinery in south Wales, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William exit a fire station during a visit tomore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William exit a fire station during a visit to the Valero Pembroke Refinery in south Wales, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
17 / 24
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan reacts as he listens to the results of his performance after competing at the men's free skating program during the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan reacts as he listens to the results of his performance after competing at the men's freemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan reacts as he listens to the results of his performance after competing at the men's free skating program during the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 24
New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams is tackled by England's Mike Brown during their international rugby union match at Twickenham in London November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams is tackled by England's Mike Brown during their international rugby union mamore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams is tackled by England's Mike Brown during their international rugby union match at Twickenham in London November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 24
Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller scores his team's first goal against Eintracht Frankfurt during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Frankfurt, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller scores his team's first goal against Eintracht Frankfurt during their German fimore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller scores his team's first goal against Eintracht Frankfurt during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Frankfurt, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 24
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shoots to score during their English Premier League soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in London November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shoots to score during their English Premier League soccer match against Queenmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shoots to score during their English Premier League soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in London November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
21 / 24
Chelsea's Diego Costa touches his torn soccer shirt during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Chelsea's Diego Costa touches his torn soccer shirt during their English Premier League soccer match against Lmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Chelsea's Diego Costa touches his torn soccer shirt during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
22 / 24
Skulls of Paulino and Juanita are seen on a table a day before the "Dia de los natitas" (Day of the Skull) celebrations at the General Cemetery of La Paz November 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

Skulls of Paulino and Juanita are seen on a table a day before the "Dia de los natitas" (Day of the Skull) celmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
Skulls of Paulino and Juanita are seen on a table a day before the "Dia de los natitas" (Day of the Skull) celebrations at the General Cemetery of La Paz November 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
23 / 24
A flock of birds is seen on a tree against the moon in Kostanay, northern Kazakhstan, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A flock of birds is seen on a tree against the moon in Kostanay, northern Kazakhstan, November 8, 2014. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 9日 星期日
A flock of birds is seen on a tree against the moon in Kostanay, northern Kazakhstan, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 8日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 8日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 6日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 6日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐