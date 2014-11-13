版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 13日 星期四 11:45 BJT

French National Centre for Space Studies president Jean-Yves Le Gall, French President Francois Hollande, and former French astronaut Claudie Haignere wear 3D glasses during a visit at the Cite des Sciences at La Villette in Paris as they follow the successful landing of the Philae lander on comet 67P/ Churyumov-Gerasimenko, November 12, 2014. REUTERS

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
French National Centre for Space Studies president Jean-Yves Le Gall, French President Francois Hollande, and former French astronaut Claudie Haignere wear 3D glasses during a visit at the Cite des Sciences at La Villette in Paris as they follow the successful landing of the Philae lander on comet 67P/ Churyumov-Gerasimenko, November 12, 2014. REUTERS
A man wears U.S. dollar sign rings in a jewellery shop in Manhattan in New York City November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A man wears U.S. dollar sign rings in a jewellery shop in Manhattan in New York City November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the media record and take pictures of a fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. CETEG members broke into the congress building during protests against the killing of the Ayotzinapa trainee teachers after the government said corrupt police in league with a local drug gang abducted and apparently murdered the students in the southwestern state of Guerrero in late September.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Members of the media record and take pictures of a fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. CETEG members broke into the congress building during protests against the killing of the Ayotzinapa trainee teachers after the government said corrupt police in league with a local drug gang abducted and apparently murdered the students in the southwestern state of Guerrero in late September.
U.S. President Barack Obama, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev laugh before the gala dinner at the 25th ASEAN Summit in Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev laugh before the gala dinner at the 25th ASEAN Summit in Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kurdish mourners shovel earth into a grave during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Kurdish mourners shovel earth into a grave during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A CETEG member runs out of an exit of the principal hall of the City Congress, in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A CETEG member runs out of an exit of the principal hall of the City Congress, in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A pedestrian crosses the Millennium Bridge towards the financial district in the City of London November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A pedestrian crosses the Millennium Bridge towards the financial district in the City of London November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping look down during their news conference in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping look down during their news conference in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
European Commission President, Luxembourg's Jean Claude Juncker and Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for economics, taxation and customs, attend a session at the European Parliament in Brussels November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
European Commission President, Luxembourg's Jean Claude Juncker and Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for economics, taxation and customs, attend a session at the European Parliament in Brussels November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York November 12, 2014. Two window washers caught on dangling scaffolding on the 69th floor of New York City's 1 World Trade Center were pulled to safety through a window cut in the tallest U.S. skyscraper, a building official said.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York November 12, 2014. Two window washers caught on dangling scaffolding on the 69th floor of New York City's 1 World Trade Center were pulled to safety through a window cut in the tallest U.S. skyscraper, a building official said.
People inspect a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on al-Marjeh neighborhood of Aleppo November 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
People inspect a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on al-Marjeh neighborhood of Aleppo November 12, 2014.
Dancers perform during a rehearsal of Antigone, a dance choreographed by Yvette Bozsik, in Budapest, Hungary November 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Dancers perform during a rehearsal of Antigone, a dance choreographed by Yvette Bozsik, in Budapest, Hungary November 12, 2014.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrives for his tennis match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London November 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrives for his tennis match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the ATP World Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London November 12, 2014.
U.S. boxer and former WBO title holder Shannon Briggs is surrounded by media and security men as he tries to enter a public training session of Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (not pictured) and his challenger Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev (not pictured) in Hamburg November 12, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
U.S. boxer and former WBO title holder Shannon Briggs is surrounded by media and security men as he tries to enter a public training session of Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (not pictured) and his challenger Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev (not pictured) in Hamburg November 12, 2014.
Friends and family members grieve during the reading of the names of people who died in the Flight 587 crash during the 13th anniversary memorial service in the Queens borough of New York. On November 12, 2001, the American Airlines flight crashed into the Belle Harbor neighborhood of Queens shortly after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board the flight and five people on the ground.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Friends and family members grieve during the reading of the names of people who died in the Flight 587 crash during the 13th anniversary memorial service in the Queens borough of New York. On November 12, 2001, the American Airlines flight crashed into the Belle Harbor neighborhood of Queens shortly after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board the flight and five people on the ground.
A man, who attempted to attack Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai, is held on the ground with his limbs tied by pro-democracy protesters in an occupied area in Hong Kong. Three men were restrained by pro-democracy protesters after they tried to attack Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing who has supported pro-democracy activists through his publications and with donations, at the protest site.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A man, who attempted to attack Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai, is held on the ground with his limbs tied by pro-democracy protesters in an occupied area in Hong Kong. Three men were restrained by pro-democracy protesters after they tried to attack Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing who has supported pro-democracy activists through his publications and with donations, at the protest site.
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico.
Militants supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic ride in a truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Militants supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic ride in a truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.
Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma looks back at a giant electronic screen showing real-time sales figures of the company's Taobao.com and Tmall.com, on the "Singles' Day" online shopping festival, at the company headquarters in Hangzhou, China.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma looks back at a giant electronic screen showing real-time sales figures of the company's Taobao.com and Tmall.com, on the "Singles' Day" online shopping festival, at the company headquarters in Hangzhou, China.
A police officer stands guard outside the quarantined Pasteur Clinic in Bamako. The government of Mali confirmed the country's second case of Ebola and police were deployed outside the clinic in the capital, Bamako, that authorities said had been quarantined.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
A police officer stands guard outside the quarantined Pasteur Clinic in Bamako. The government of Mali confirmed the country's second case of Ebola and police were deployed outside the clinic in the capital, Bamako, that authorities said had been quarantined.
"Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture made with used clothes, is displayed at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
"Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture made with used clothes, is displayed at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile.
Women who underwent botched sterilization surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp" receive treatment at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Women who underwent botched sterilization surgeries at a government mass sterilization "camp" receive treatment at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
Kurdish refugee boys from the Syrian town of Kobani carry a wooden beam in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Kurdish refugee boys from the Syrian town of Kobani carry a wooden beam in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province.
Martin Jacobson, 27, of Sweden poses with cash after beating Felix Stephensen of Norway to win the $10 million first prize during the 2014 World Series of Poker main event at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Martin Jacobson, 27, of Sweden poses with cash after beating Felix Stephensen of Norway to win the $10 million first prize during the 2014 World Series of Poker main event at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
An Israeli border policeman covers his head as he arrives at a remand hearing at the Magistrate Court in Jerusalem.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
An Israeli border policeman covers his head as he arrives at a remand hearing at the Magistrate Court in Jerusalem.
Narotan Singh, 37, poses in his auto-rickshaw along a roadside in New Delhi. Singh is one of 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the Indian capital who have undergone gender sensitivity classes and are now helping to spread the message of respect for women across the city, which has become known as India's "rape capital". The words inside the rickshaw read, "This responsible rickshaw respects and protects women". REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Narotan Singh, 37, poses in his auto-rickshaw along a roadside in New Delhi. Singh is one of 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the Indian capital who have undergone gender sensitivity classes and are now helping to spread the message of respect for women across the city, which has become known as India's "rape capital". The words inside the rickshaw read, "This responsible rickshaw respects and protects women". REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
Students demonstrate against the deployment of armed militia of the Shi'ite Houthi movement at Sanaa University campus in Sanaa, Yemen.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Students demonstrate against the deployment of armed militia of the Shi'ite Houthi movement at Sanaa University campus in Sanaa, Yemen.
Men are reflected in a glass railing as they walk at the Shiodome business district in Tokyo November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Men are reflected in a glass railing as they walk at the Shiodome business district in Tokyo November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers wearing radiation protective gear rest on a road at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2014. REUTERS

Reuters / 2014年 11月 13日 星期四
Workers wearing radiation protective gear rest on a road at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2014. REUTERS
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 11日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 9日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 8日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 11月 8日

