Members of the media record and take pictures of a fire set alight at the principal hall of the City Congress by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union), in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. CETEG members broke into the congress building during protests against the killing of the Ayotzinapa trainee teachers after the government said corrupt police in league with a local drug gang abducted and apparently murdered the students in the southwestern state of Guerrero in late September.

