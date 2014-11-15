Editor's choice
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills during Fridmore
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano passes through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village more
Children watch as a health worker sprays disinfectant outside a mosque in Bamako, Mali November 14, 2014. A lomore
Artist Neil Harbisson, who has an antenna permanently attached to his skull, speaks during the Riga Comm 2014 more
New young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Nmore
The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a U.S. one dollar bill at the Bureamore
A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa, November more
President Obama and opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi hold a press conference after their meeting at her more
Labourers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chomore
Participants in an amateur "Running in Color" event approach the finish line of athree mile race in Tel Aviv, more
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support more
Pope Francis kisses a girl during a special audience with business consultants at the Paul VI hall at the Vatimore
Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, abmore
Passengers, one wearing a mask, ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem, November 11, 2014. If there has been a comore
U2 pose with their Music International trophies during the Bambi 2014 media awards ceremony in Berlin, Novembemore
Palestinian protesters prepare to throw stones at Israeli army soldiers during clashes following an anti-Israemore
A young military cadet releases a pigeon after an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery inmore
Sonja Enz of the Stapferhaus, an event place for contemporary exhibitions, holds coins in her hands as she sitmore
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (L-R), Senator Jon Tester (D-MT), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), outgoing Senatmore
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a gomore
Protesters, wearing masks depicting G20 leaders, and dressed as Australian surf lifesavers call for global equmore
A forensic expert inspects a house after government forces shot and killed suspected insurgents during a raid more
Actress Drew Barrymore arrives for the 2014 Women's Leadership Award honoring Stella McCartney at Alice Tully more
Laureen Harper, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, performs a 'Hongi' with a traditionally drmore
Residents search for belongings amongst rubble of damaged buildings after what activists said was an airstrikemore
A Kurdish man mourns next to grave markers during a funeral for Kurdish fighters, in a cemetery in the southeamore
Used cars are shown tossed into a dumpster as an advertising display in front of a local car dealership in Sanmore
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens during his testimony at the House Armed Services Committee on Camore
The mother of 30-year-old Phoolbai, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass more
A three-month-old macaque bites its toe in front of a fan heater at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan provincmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.