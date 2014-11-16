Editor's Choice
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukrainemore
Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit more
Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts as he leaves the amore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning his semi-final tennis match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at thmore
G20 leaders watch a "Welcome to Country" cultural performance at the G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane November 1more
England's Mike Brown (2nd L) catches the ball despite the attentions of South Africa's Cobus Reinach (2nd R) dmore
Hong Kong Federation of Students (HKFS) leader Alex Chow (C), committee members Nathan Law (L) and Eason Chungmore
People reach out to touch the hand of Pope Francis as he places it on the head of a person during a special aumore
Spain's Isco (2nd R) tries to control the ball in front of Belarus' Sergei Balanovich (L) during their Euro 20more
Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves his hotel en route to Brisbane Airport as he leaves the G20 leaders sumore
Traditional chiefs arrive for the Agni Festival to promote indigenous tradition at the Royal Palace in Abengoumore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's (KPA) February 20 Factory, which produces fomore
Wales' Bradley Davies tackles Fiji's Manasa Saulo during their Autumn International rugby union match at the Mmore
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", is tattooed during a tattoo convention in Bogota November 14, 20more
A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) annual party conference more
Actor Mike Meyers poses with guests as they take a selfie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, Califmore
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he officially more
England's David Wilson pulls a face during their international rugby union match against South Africa at Twickmore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.