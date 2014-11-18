Editor's choice
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Naparima Mayaro Road, as flood waters continmore
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shootinmore
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 stmore
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Amore
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near Seville, Spain Novemmore
A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm, where H5N8, a highly contagiousmore
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria. Picture taken from the Turkish side omore
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli.
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of more
A crane carries wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the site of the plane crash near the settlememore
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking tmore
A Kurdish refugee family from the Syrian town of Kobani rest inside their tent in a refugee camp in the bordermore
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England. Bird flu found on a dmore
Men search for belongings amongst the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria.
President Obama, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet at the G20 more
Soldiers and civilians stand next to a car that exploded, leaving one person dead, along Maka Al Mukarama stremore
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China. more
Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presentmore
Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the exhibition gala at the Rostelecom Cup ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skmore
Croatia's supporter throw flares onto the field during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Italy amore
Fans look at a dance performance by third base umpire during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game more
Roger Federer of Switzerland waits to announce that he is injured and unfit to play Novak Djokovic of Serbia imore
Students take part in a protest in support of a fellow student who was shot in the leg and against the violatimore
Alexandra Munoz, 5, who lost her hair due to chemotherapy for a brain tumor, poses in the cancer ward of the Lmore
A policewoman stands next to a destroyed house after an explosion in Homberg, Germany. The driver of a car wasmore
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel plays with models of trucks during an interactive demonstration of transpormore
Ireland's Dave Kilcoyne scores a try against Georgia during their international rugby test match at the Aviva more
President Obama gestures as he meets with European leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the G20 in more
Dr. Martin Salia is placed on a stretcher upon his arrival at the Nebraska Medical Center Biocontainment Unit more
Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko reacts as he leaves the amore
Romania's President Traian Basescu reacts after casting his ballot at a polling station in Bucharest.
England's Mike Brown (2nd L) catches the ball despite the attentions of South Africa's Cobus Reinach (2nd R) dmore
People reach out to touch the hand of Pope Francis as he places it on the head of a person during a special aumore
Traditional chiefs arrive for the Agni Festival to promote indigenous tradition at the Royal Palace in Abengoumore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstufmore
Matt Gone, also known as "The Checkered Man", is tattooed during a tattoo convention in Bogota, Colombia. Gonemore
A party supporter displays some of her badges at the Scottish Nationalist Party annual party conference in Pemore
Actor Mike Meyers poses with guests as they take a selfie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.
下一个
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.