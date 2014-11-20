版本:
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favor of free education, in central London.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favor of free education, in central London.
Members of the Druze community watch the funeral of Israeli Druze police officer Zidan Nahad Seif in the northern village of Yanuh-Jat, a day after two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun killed four rabbis and a Druze police officer in a Jerusalem synagogue before being shot dead by police, the deadliest such incident in six years in the holy city.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Members of the Druze community watch the funeral of Israeli Druze police officer Zidan Nahad Seif in the northern village of Yanuh-Jat, a day after two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun killed four rabbis and a Druze police officer in a Jerusalem synagogue before being shot dead by police, the deadliest such incident in six years in the holy city.
China's President Xi Jinping receives a hongi, a traditional Maori welcome, from Maori elder Lewis Moeau (R) as he arrives on the Government House grounds in Wellington.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
China's President Xi Jinping receives a hongi, a traditional Maori welcome, from Maori elder Lewis Moeau (R) as he arrives on the Government House grounds in Wellington.
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a Taliban assault in Kabul. Four Afghan Taliban suicide bombers died when a group of the militants tried to storm an international zone in Kabul in the latest high-profile assault aimed at foreign targets in Afghanistan.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a Taliban assault in Kabul. Four Afghan Taliban suicide bombers died when a group of the militants tried to storm an international zone in Kabul in the latest high-profile assault aimed at foreign targets in Afghanistan.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York, after an autumn blizzard dumped a year's worth of snow on western New York state.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on interstate I-190 while surveying an area in West Seneca, New York, after an autumn blizzard dumped a year's worth of snow on western New York state.
A man in an LED light mask (2nd R) performs the live art piece "Player" as he sits among visitors during the press preview of French artist Pierre Huyghe's first major retrospective, featuring approximately 60 works from the past 25 years, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 20日 星期四
A man in an LED light mask (2nd R) performs the live art piece "Player" as he sits among visitors during the press preview of French artist Pierre Huyghe's first major retrospective, featuring approximately 60 works from the past 25 years, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California.
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi.
A bullet hole is seen in a door of a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
A bullet hole is seen in a door of a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a policeman.
An aerial view of roads as mining trucks travel along at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city. The rock glaciers of the Chilean central zone, a huge source of water for the basins of the capital, are said to be threatened by the environmental impacts of hydroelectric and mining projects, according to environmental activists Greenpeace.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
An aerial view of roads as mining trucks travel along at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city. The rock glaciers of the Chilean central zone, a huge source of water for the basins of the capital, are said to be threatened by the environmental impacts of hydroelectric and mining projects, according to environmental activists Greenpeace.
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco. Frida, a previously unknown female Chihuahua, has won her first political office, being named Mayor of San Francisco for the day as part of a campaign to support the city's animal shelter.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco. Frida, a previously unknown female Chihuahua, has won her first political office, being named Mayor of San Francisco for the day as part of a campaign to support the city's animal shelter.
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder charges. Police failed to break through the human chain of men, women and children around the fortress-like, sprawling hermitage where the 63-year-old Satguru Rampalji Maharaj lives.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder charges. Police failed to break through the human chain of men, women and children around the fortress-like, sprawling hermitage where the 63-year-old Satguru Rampalji Maharaj lives.
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
People in front of an electronic board, showing various stock prices, are reflected in a polished stone surface outside a brokerage in Tokyo.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
People in front of an electronic board, showing various stock prices, are reflected in a polished stone surface outside a brokerage in Tokyo.
Police shout to protesters as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Police shout to protesters as they try to break into the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash.
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo.
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.
Palestinian girls, relatives of Abdel-Rahman Shaloudi stand on a staircase near his destroyed home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan. Israel on Wednesday destroyed the home of a Palestinian, Shaloudi, who last month ran over and killed two people at a Jerusalem tram stop.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Palestinian girls, relatives of Abdel-Rahman Shaloudi stand on a staircase near his destroyed home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan. Israel on Wednesday destroyed the home of a Palestinian, Shaloudi, who last month ran over and killed two people at a Jerusalem tram stop.
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana. Picture taken October 30, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana. Picture taken October 30, 2014.
A man walks on the street during heavy smog in the central Bosnian town of Zenica.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
A man walks on the street during heavy smog in the central Bosnian town of Zenica.
Indonesian police take cover as a molotov cocktail is thrown at them by student protesters during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Indonesian police take cover as a molotov cocktail is thrown at them by student protesters during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia.
England's Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal during their international friendly soccer match against Scotland at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
England's Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal during their international friendly soccer match against Scotland at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow.
A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
A tourist is seen through a soap bubble as she takes a picture at Comercio square in downtown Lisbon.
Masked Palestinians hold axes and a gun as they celebrate with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Masked Palestinians hold axes and a gun as they celebrate with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.
Al-Mujahideen army fighters, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, sit in shooting positions inside a damaged room during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Al-Mujahideen army fighters, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, sit in shooting positions inside a damaged room during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo.
A woman, dressed in a traditional Japanese kimono, poses for tourists in Kyoto, western Japan.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
A woman, dressed in a traditional Japanese kimono, poses for tourists in Kyoto, western Japan.
Swans sit in a boat after they were rounded up from Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. Every year the swans are collected from waterways around the northern German city of Hamburg and taken to winter quarters where they are fed and cared for until the spring.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 18日 星期二
Swans sit in a boat after they were rounded up from Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. Every year the swans are collected from waterways around the northern German city of Hamburg and taken to winter quarters where they are fed and cared for until the spring.
The bodies of Aryeh Kopinsky (C), Calman Levine (L) and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg lie in vehicles during their funeral near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
The bodies of Aryeh Kopinsky (C), Calman Levine (L) and Avraham Shmuel Goldberg lie in vehicles during their funeral near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.
