Editor's Choice
A man works at an abandoned construction site in Shanghai November 20, 2014.
Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pmore
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer grabs the throat of a protester after clashes broke out during more
Demonstrators walk past hand imprints during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Ciudad Juaremore
Storm clouds and snow blow from Lake Erie over the still-closed Route 5 highway in Lackawanna, near Buffalo, Nmore
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her smore
Blood stains are seen on a wall as men collect human remains at a site hit by what activists said was an airstmore
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamemore
Yevgeny Panteleikin, a local blogger, dumps a bucket of cold liquid nitrogen on himself during a flash mob on more
A man lights a candle by his shop at night in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus November 19, 2014. Residents inmore
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014.
Members of the Druze community watch the funeral of Israeli Druze police officer Zidan Nahad Seif in the northmore
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police durmore
Local workers transport a piece of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 wreckage at the site of the plane crash nmore
Portuguese Air Force fighter F-16 (R) and Canadian Air Force fighter CF-18 Hornet patrol over Baltics air spacmore
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in the northemore
Volunteers use a paddle raft to move an elderly woman to a safe place at Jatinegara district in Jakarta, Indonmore
Children gesture while posing for a picture at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish more
An injured boy rests waiting to receive treatment at a field hospital after what activists said was shelling bmore
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they partmore
Pope Francis tries to grab an envelope as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's smore
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Samore
Tourists, dressed in traditional Japanese kimonos, stand in a park in Kyoto, western Japan November 19, 2014.
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo Novembmore
Japanese lawmakers including Toshihiro Nikai (3rd L), former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, and Daishirmore
A man in an LED light mask performs the live art piece "Player" as he sits among visitors during the press premore
Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, Honduras, November 19, 2014. The bodies of Maria Jose Amore
A Syrian refugee reacts during a rally in Athens, Greece, November 19, 2014.
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech at a campaign rally for the leadership of the UMP pomore
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo climbs over snow piled on the highway after talking with a stranded trucker on more
Palestinian girls, relatives of Abdel-Rahman Shaloudi stand on a staircase near his destroyed home in the Eastmore
Jewish worshippers pray at a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbis and a pmore
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2014.
Prince Albert II of Monaco kisses his wife Princess Charlene as they stand at the Palace balcony during a paramore
A bullet hole is seen in a door of a synagogue in Jerusalem where two Palestinian militants killed four rabbismore
下一个
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.