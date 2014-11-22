Editor's Choice
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.
President Barack Obama speaks about immigration reform during a visit to Del Sol High School in Las Vegas, Nevmore
An activist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, watches a press conference from the sidelines at the Greatest St. Markmore
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro makes a heart-shaped gesture during a meeting with students outside Mirafmore
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her smore
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Smore
A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards riot police during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapamore
A relative of suspected militant Shiraz Ahmad Ganai weeps during his funeral at Panjran village, south of Srinmore
A woman reacts as she sits near photos of anti-Yanukovich protesters killed during clashes, during a commemoramore
Police arrest a protester, who was demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead amore
Aneeka perfoms "Ojo Por Ojo" at the15th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators yell slogans while carrying torches during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa studentmore
Devotees walk along the bridge at the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple, during the Bala Chaturdashi festivmore
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
President Barack Obama announces executive actions on U.S. immigration policy during a nationally televised admore
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamemore
Portuguese Air Force fighter F-16 (R) and Canadian Air Force fighter CF-18 Hornet patrol over Baltics air spacmore
Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pmore
Ahmed Aljneibi (L) of the United Arab Emirates fights for the ball with Ahmed Khalaf of Iraq during their Gulfmore
A girl walks past riot policemen guarding one of the access roads to Benito Juarez International airport aftermore
Men push a log out of the water near Okobaba sawmill at the edge of the Lagos Lagoon, Nigeria, June 24, 2014.
Labourers rest as a boy playfully shovels coal at a yard in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, Novemmore
A man works at an abandoned construction site in Shanghai, China, November 20, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy, who is from the Syrian town of Kobani, carries a wooden beam for his tent in a refugee more
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (R) of Germany offers a hand to Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hammore
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer grabs the throat of a protester after clashes broke out during more
China's President Xi Jinping walks with New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key, while being escorted to a lunchmore
Devotees holding oil lamps perform religious rituals at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple, during the Bala more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to Poland's Secretary of State Wladyslaw Bartoszewski (C) and Malgorzamore
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.