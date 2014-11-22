版本:
U.S. President Barack Obama signs two Presidential Memoranda associated with his Executive Actions on immigration from his office on Air Force One upon his arrival in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama signs two Presidential Memoranda associated with his Executive Actions on immigration from his office on Air Force One upon his arrival in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A relative of suspected militant Shiraz Ahmad Ganai weeps during his funeral at Panjran village, about 50 km (28 miles) south of Srinagar November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A relative of suspected militant Shiraz Ahmad Ganai weeps during his funeral at Panjran village, about 50 km (28 miles) south of Srinagar November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Palestinian protesters throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian protesters throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes following an anti-Israel demonstration in solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel are reflected in a window as they review the honour guard before talks at the Chancellery in Berlin November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel are reflected in a window as they review the honour guard before talks at the Chancellery in Berlin November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Rae, a performance activist, protests against what she said was 'police brutality' while taking part in a mock lynching near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Rae, a performance activist, protests against what she said was 'police brutality' while taking part in a mock lynching near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. Warm temperatures and rain were forecast for the weekend in the city of Buffalo and western New York, bringing the threat of widespread flooding to the region bound for days by deep snow. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014. Warm temperatures and rain were forecast for the weekend in the city of Buffalo and western New York, bringing the threat of widespread flooding to the region bound for days by deep snow. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender/transsexual fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender/transsexual fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and his party's lawmakers raise their fists as they pledge to win in the upcoming lower house election at their party headquarters in Tokyo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and his party's lawmakers raise their fists as they pledge to win in the upcoming lower house election at their party headquarters in Tokyo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro makes a heart-shaped gesture during a meeting with students outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro makes a heart-shaped gesture during a meeting with students outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police arrest a protester, who was demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, after she was among others blocking traffic outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police arrest a protester, who was demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, after she was among others blocking traffic outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
French soldiers from Operation Barkhane and Malian soldiers pose for a picture with a village chief some 30km (18.6 miles) north of Timbuktu November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

French soldiers from Operation Barkhane and Malian soldiers pose for a picture with a village chief some 30km (18.6 miles) north of Timbuktu November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva's, daughter Maria Eugenia Martinez de Irujo (front L-R), granddaughter Cayetana, grandson Luis Martinez, and other relatives cry after her funeral outside a cathedral in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spain's Duchess of Alba Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva's, daughter Maria Eugenia Martinez de Irujo (front L-R), granddaughter Cayetana, grandson Luis Martinez, and other relatives cry after her funeral outside a cathedral in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A double rainbow is seen over damaged buildings in Aleppo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A double rainbow is seen over damaged buildings in Aleppo November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
An activist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, watches a press conference from the sidelines at the Greatest St. Mark's Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An activist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, watches a press conference from the sidelines at the Greatest St. Mark's Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Metz's Florent Malouda (L) challenges Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Saint Symphorien stadium in Metz November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Metz's Florent Malouda (L) challenges Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Saint Symphorien stadium in Metz November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Environmental activist Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh lies on a cot on the 65th day of his hunger strike, on the porch of his home in D'Abadie, northern Trinidad, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Environmental activist Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh lies on a cot on the 65th day of his hunger strike, on the porch of his home in D'Abadie, northern Trinidad, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (L), World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim (C), and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde stand during a briefing to the media after the UN Chief Executive Board's private session on the Ebola response in Washington November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (L), World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim (C), and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde stand during a briefing to the media after the UN Chief Executive Board's private session on the Ebola response in Washington November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014. REUTERS

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014. REUTERS
