图片 | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 13:15 BJT

Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Smoke raises behind an Islamic State flag after Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters took control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Smoke raises behind an Islamic State flag after Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters took control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014.
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourns over his body during his funeral in Gaza City November 23, 2014. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces shot dead Halawa in the northern Gaza Strip, the first such fatality since a 50-day Gaza war ended in August. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. One of Halawa's relatives said he had been searching for song birds, which nest in trees near the Israeli border and command high prices in Gaza markets.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourns over his body during his funeral in Gaza City November 23, 2014. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces shot dead Halawa in the northern Gaza Strip, the first such fatality since a 50-day Gaza war ended in August. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. One of Halawa's relatives said he had been searching for song birds, which nest in trees near the Israeli border and command high prices in Gaza markets.
Inmate Michael Hanline (3rd L) walks outside with his wife Sandee after being released from Ventura County jail as Justin Brooks (L), Director of the California Innocence Project looks on, in Ventura, California November 24, 2014. Hanline, a California man who spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1978 murder was ordered released by a judge who overturned his conviction based on DNA analysis and investigative reports that were withheld from his defense.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
Inmate Michael Hanline (3rd L) walks outside with his wife Sandee after being released from Ventura County jail as Justin Brooks (L), Director of the California Innocence Project looks on, in Ventura, California November 24, 2014. Hanline, a California man who spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1978 murder was ordered released by a judge who overturned his conviction based on DNA analysis and investigative reports that were withheld from his defense.
A man wearing a fedora hat looks at his phone in a courtyard with a water feature in New York November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 25日 星期二
A man wearing a fedora hat looks at his phone in a courtyard with a water feature in New York November 24, 2014.
A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014.
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014.
Students sit in public transport outside the Psychology Department of the University of Peshawar November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Students sit in public transport outside the Psychology Department of the University of Peshawar November 24, 2014.
The Soyuz TMA-15M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, Terry Virts of the U.S. and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
The Soyuz TMA-15M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, Terry Virts of the U.S. and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome November 24, 2014.
A priest wears vestment depicting two new Indian saints, Kuriakose Elias Chavara (L) and Mother Euphrasia Eluvathingal, as Pope Francis leads a canonization ceremony, to make saints out of six men and women, in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A priest wears vestment depicting two new Indian saints, Kuriakose Elias Chavara (L) and Mother Euphrasia Eluvathingal, as Pope Francis leads a canonization ceremony, to make saints out of six men and women, in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 23, 2014.
A woman walks in front of her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A woman walks in front of her house damaged by recent shelling in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014.
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters pose with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down on the front line in Jalawla, Diyala province, November 23, 2014. Iraqi forces said they retook two towns north of Baghdad from Islamic State fighters, driving them from strongholds they had held for months and clearing a main road from the capital to Iran.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters pose with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down on the front line in Jalawla, Diyala province, November 23, 2014. Iraqi forces said they retook two towns north of Baghdad from Islamic State fighters, driving them from strongholds they had held for months and clearing a main road from the capital to Iran.
Protesters, demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, march through a suburb in St. Louis, Missouri November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Protesters, demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, march through a suburb in St. Louis, Missouri November 23, 2014.
A retired paramilitary policeman cries as he hugs his comrade during a farewell ceremony in Shanghai, November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A retired paramilitary policeman cries as he hugs his comrade during a farewell ceremony in Shanghai, November 23, 2014.
Ivan Abrosimov, 78, a member of a local winter swimmers' club, does push-ups in the waters of Yenisei River in sub-zero temperatures in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Ivan Abrosimov, 78, a member of a local winter swimmers' club, does push-ups in the waters of Yenisei River in sub-zero temperatures in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 23, 2014.
Daughters of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, cry during his funeral in Gaza City November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Daughters of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, cry during his funeral in Gaza City November 23, 2014.
Retired paramilitary policemen, who conduct the daily national flag raising and lowering ceremony on Tiananmen Square, salute to a Chinese national flag during a farewell ceremony in Beijing, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Retired paramilitary policemen, who conduct the daily national flag raising and lowering ceremony on Tiananmen Square, salute to a Chinese national flag during a farewell ceremony in Beijing, November 24, 2014.
Palestinian Nur al-Din Abu Hashaya (C) smiles as he talks to his lawyer at Tel Aviv District Court November 24, 2014. Abu Hashaya on Monday was indicted for murder in the November 10 stabbing attack of an Israeli soldier in Tel Aviv.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Palestinian Nur al-Din Abu Hashaya (C) smiles as he talks to his lawyer at Tel Aviv District Court November 24, 2014. Abu Hashaya on Monday was indicted for murder in the November 10 stabbing attack of an Israeli soldier in Tel Aviv.
Students have lunch outdoors at a primary school in Tongguan village, Liping county, Guizhou province, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Students have lunch outdoors at a primary school in Tongguan village, Liping county, Guizhou province, November 24, 2014.
Mountains are reflected in a small lake on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, west of Innsbruck November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Mountains are reflected in a small lake on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, west of Innsbruck November 23, 2014.
A boy wearing a Doraemon t-shirt poses for photo at a Christmas tree made up of Japanese Manga character Doraemon at a shopping mall in the central business district in Singapore, November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A boy wearing a Doraemon t-shirt poses for photo at a Christmas tree made up of Japanese Manga character Doraemon at a shopping mall in the central business district in Singapore, November 24, 2014.
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School crosses an obstacle during a competition between school classes in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, November 22, 2014. The cadet school is a state-run institution that teaches military and patriotic classes in addition to a normal syllabus.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School crosses an obstacle during a competition between school classes in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, November 22, 2014. The cadet school is a state-run institution that teaches military and patriotic classes in addition to a normal syllabus.
A shadow is cast on the ice as Julia Lipnitskaia of Russia performs during the gala exhibition at the ISU Bompard Trophy Figure Skating event in Bordeaux, southwestern France, November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A shadow is cast on the ice as Julia Lipnitskaia of Russia performs during the gala exhibition at the ISU Bompard Trophy Figure Skating event in Bordeaux, southwestern France, November 23, 2014.
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif are pictured before a meeting in Vienna November 23, 2014. Iran, the United States and other world powers are all but certain to miss a deadline for negotiations to resolve a 12-year stand-off over Tehran's atomic ambitions, forcing them to seek an extension, sources say.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif are pictured before a meeting in Vienna November 23, 2014. Iran, the United States and other world powers are all but certain to miss a deadline for negotiations to resolve a 12-year stand-off over Tehran's atomic ambitions, forcing them to seek an extension, sources say.
Olympique Marseille's Michy Batshuayi (L) celebrates with teammate Andre-Pierre Gignac after scoring against Girondins Bordeaux during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Olympique Marseille's Michy Batshuayi (L) celebrates with teammate Andre-Pierre Gignac after scoring against Girondins Bordeaux during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 23, 2014.
Ducks fly beneath contrails in the sky at dawn in west London November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Ducks fly beneath contrails in the sky at dawn in west London November 24, 2014.
A child sits amongst top high school students during an annual award ceremony organized by Yemen's Education Ministry in Sanaa November 24, 2014. Forty-seven highest-scoring graduates of high schools nationwide were honored by the government, and awarded with medals and cash prizes.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A child sits amongst top high school students during an annual award ceremony organized by Yemen's Education Ministry in Sanaa November 24, 2014. Forty-seven highest-scoring graduates of high schools nationwide were honored by the government, and awarded with medals and cash prizes.
Bailiffs (R) walk past people at a make-shift library set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 24, 2014. An injunction has been issued by the court, but not yet enforced, for two main streets in the gritty district of Mong Kok, which has seen some of the most violent clashes of the past seven weeks.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Bailiffs (R) walk past people at a make-shift library set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, November 24, 2014. An injunction has been issued by the court, but not yet enforced, for two main streets in the gritty district of Mong Kok, which has seen some of the most violent clashes of the past seven weeks.
Abdul Waheed poses for a photograph in Birmingham, central England November 20, 2014. For some British Muslims, the path to jihad and the path to peaceful aid work can traverse much of the same terrain. From a charity office in Britain's second largest city, Waheed is helping his colleague Waseem Iqbal and a friend plan a trip to Jordan, to bring food packages for Syrian refugees.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Abdul Waheed poses for a photograph in Birmingham, central England November 20, 2014. For some British Muslims, the path to jihad and the path to peaceful aid work can traverse much of the same terrain. From a charity office in Britain's second largest city, Waheed is helping his colleague Waseem Iqbal and a friend plan a trip to Jordan, to bring food packages for Syrian refugees.
Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they take positions at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo November 24, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they take positions at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo November 24, 2014.
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain hugs his girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger after winning the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain hugs his girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger after winning the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 23, 2014.
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after he defeated France's Richard Gasquet during their Davis Cup final singles tennis match at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 23, 2014. Federer beat Gasquet to give Switzerland their first Davis Cup title with a 3-1 victory over hosts France in the final.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after he defeated France's Richard Gasquet during their Davis Cup final singles tennis match at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 23, 2014. Federer beat Gasquet to give Switzerland their first Davis Cup title with a 3-1 victory over hosts France in the final.
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop album for "The New Classic" with producer T.I. during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop album for "The New Classic" with producer T.I. during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014.
A woman walks next to an exploded shell in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014. About 40 shells hit the village early in the morning.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
A woman walks next to an exploded shell in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, 2014. About 40 shells hit the village early in the morning.
Couples kiss during a kissing contest in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 23, 2014. Some 20 couples attended the contest and the winners have been awarded an iPhone 6, according to local media.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 24日 星期一
Couples kiss during a kissing contest in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 23, 2014. Some 20 couples attended the contest and the winners have been awarded an iPhone 6, according to local media.
