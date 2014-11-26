Editor's choice
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missmore
A protester is detained by police during a confrontation at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early Novemore
A woman who lost her daughter attends a rally to condemn violence against women in La Paz November 25, 2014. Tmore
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard sitmore
James Cartmill, of Veterans for Peace, holds an American flag upside down, to indicate distress, during a demomore
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shootinmore
A pro-democracy protester is arrested by police after refusing to leave a main street, while bailiffs clear itmore
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the more
Smoke raises behind an Islamic State flag after Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters took control of Saadmore
A damaged dome is seen in yard of orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetmore
President Barack Obama listens to Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel after the president announced Hagel's resignatmore
A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant more
A woman holds a sign during a rally following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Mimore
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned nomore
A demonstrator reacts during a rally in support of the 43 missing trainee teachers, from the Ayotzinapa teachemore
A man shadow boxes in a retail store window in Times Square, New York, November 24, 2014.
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actress Meryl Streep during a White Housemore
Palestinian school girls attend a class at their school that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling dumore
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani walks past a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Smore
Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they take positions at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's Presimore
Students sit in public transport outside the Psychology Department of the University of Peshawar, Pakistan Novmore
A woman walks next to an exploded shell in Krasnyi Pakhar village near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 24, more
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indimore
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boumore
Inmate Michael Hanline (3rd L) walks outside with his wife Sandee after being released from Ventura County jaimore
A woman playing the role of Susanna Winslow peels carrots in a house at Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth, Massacmore
A protester reacts to being pepper sprayed by police after a group of demonstrators attempted to stop traffic more
Police fire "tear spray" to clear protesters during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong more
School children travel to school on a packed auto-rickshaw in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, November 2more
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.