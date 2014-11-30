Editor's Choice
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters as he returns to Maadi military hospital in Camore
An overloaded vehicle transports people returning from the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur Novembermore
Pope Francis releases a white dove prior to delivering a Holy Mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirimore
Security and emergency agency staff investigate the Kano Central Mosque bombing scene in Kano November 29, 201more
Children ride on a merry-go-round at a Christmas market in Berlin November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the National Action Network in the Harlem Borough of New more
Supporters wave flags after Taipei mayoral candidate Ko Wen-je won the local elections, in Taipei November 29,more
Hungarian wrestlers fight during the Hungarian wrestling Championship in Budapest November 29, 2014 REUTERS/Lamore
French riot police apprehend a man during clashes with extreme left protesters during a demonstration against more
Bayer Leverkusen's Sebastian Boenisch (L), Tin Jedvaj (C) and FC Cologne's Kevin Wimmer (R) head a ball duringmore
A member of Afghan security forces arrives at the site of a Taliban attack on a foreign aid workers' guest houmore
West Ham United's James Tomkins (R) challenges Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez during their English Premier Leamore
Big-wave surfer Cliff Skudin of US drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare November 29, 2014. REmore
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (L) jumps for the ball with Malaga's Arthur Boka during their Spanish First Divisionmore
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople (R) blesses Pope Francis during an Ecumenical Prayer in tmore
England's Anthony Watson (C) jumps for the ball during their international rugby test match against Australia more
Salko Rizvic, dressed in historical clothing, holds a portrait of the late president of the former Yugoslavia more
Supporters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak celebrate after hearing the verdict of his trial in Cairmore
World number one and defending champion Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland prepares to putt on the 16th hole dmore
People attend a promotion action for the new fan shop of the soccer club Bayern Munich in Berlin November 29, more
下一个
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.