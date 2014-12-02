Editor's choice
Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest at Washington Univermore
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabatmore
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed by Israelimore
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bmore
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, sail a yacmore
A monkey cowers as its trainer Qi Defang approaches during training for a circus in Suzhou, Anhui province, Nomore
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kmore
An image of 18-year-old Michael Brown is seen on the tie of his father Michael Brown Sr. as he attends Sunday more
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Homore
An injured girl reacts during what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
Flamingos are seen in a nature reserve park in Panyu district south of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, Novembermore
A burnt wall is seen in a torched classroom in an Arab-Jewish school in Jerusalem November 30, 2014. Suspectedmore
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark Womore
Israeli soldiers stand at the scene of a stabbing attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, part omore
Children, who are internally displaced due to fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syrian President Basmore
London's Mayor Boris Johnson rides on the monorail during an official visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Decembermore
Two bulls fight as villagers watch during an ethnic Dong traditional bullfighting contest in Congjiang county,more
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, greet the more
Locally made shells are launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards forces loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
Nine-year-old Tumelo holds his grandmother's hand after taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johanmore
A competitor throws during the UK Christmas Tree Throwing Championships in Keele, central England, November 30more
A protester shouts at police as he blocks traffic before being arrested outside the Ferguson Police Station inmore
The Grey Cup splits into two pieces as Calgary Stampeders' Matt Walter celebrates in the locker room after hismore
Terminally ill patients rest in their beds in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Pramore
Calgary Stampeders' Nik Lewis (82) jumps over Hamilton Tiger Cats' Brandon Stewart (9) while running the footbmore
Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party leader, reacts after being re-elected during their congmore
AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan stretches before the start of his Italian Serie A soccer match against Inter Milan more
Pro-democracy protesters sleep at a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Honmore
Pope Francis is seen through a window aboard his plane as he leaves Istanbul, November 30, 2014.
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.