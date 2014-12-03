Editor's choice
Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service more
Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.
People gather to watch the lighting of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an 88-foot white spruce from the Chippewa more
Indian Navy soldiers play drums during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during tmore
An LAPD motorcycle officer uses his baton to push back demonstrators as his colleagues detain a man during a rmore
Ice-covered leafs of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria.
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest demandimore
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12), wide receiver Tavon Austin (11), tight end Jared Cook (89), more
A participant runs past a damaged building as he competes in a running race along a street in Aleppo's Bustan more
Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the nationwide "Hands up, walk out" protest, demanding justice fmore
A man who gave his name as Wildcat works out on NYPD crowd control barricades in the rain in Times Square in Nmore
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabatmore
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bmore
A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest demmore
Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed by Israelimore
Comedian Russell Brand (C) holds a banner during a protest by residents and supporters of the New Era housing more
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Homore
Kashmiri women wait in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the second phase of the statemore
Youth leader Rasheen Aldridge (2nd L) of the Ferguson Commission listens as President Barack Obama (front) spemore
A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in support of the 43 missimore
Thai Royal Guards march in front of the Grand Palace, during a military parade as a part of a celebration for more
A man in a wheelchair is reflected in a mirror, as he watches a news broadcast showing Russia's President Vladmore
A woman pours vermillion powder on the body of Sonu, a female stray dog, as part of a ritual before her burialmore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe eats a local grilled fish during his official campaign kick-off for the Decemore
An Indian paramilitary trooper keeps guard near a polling station during the second phase of the state assemblmore
Swedish Member of Parliament Barbro Westerholm (L) speaks to former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden, shown more
Chris Martin performs with U2 during a surprise concert in support of World AIDS Day in Times Square in New Yomore
A poster of Abdul Karim Jedban, a late member of the Yemeni parliament, is seen on a water tank damaged by an more
A member of the air force helps her colleague with her make-up before a military parade celebrating Romania's more
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in red to promote the "Test, Treat, Live Better" awareness campaigmore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.