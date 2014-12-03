Melchorita Garcia, who is at risk of being evicted from her home by the end of the year, cries as she watches how Jose Antonio Giraldo Zacarias, 44, (not pictured) is told that his eviction has been temporarily suspended in Madrid December 2, 2014. Giraldo Zacarias, a former landscape worker for 28 years, stopped making his rent payments to the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in 2011, when he became unemployed. His apartment, where he lives with his son after he separated from his wife, was sold by the EMVS to a private investor company that raised the monthly rent by almost two hundred euros, Giraldo says. Their eviction was postponed until January 9, 2015 thanks to the help of the Mortgage Victims Platform.

