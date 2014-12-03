Editor's choice
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-imore
Patients are seen in a hallway at the regional psycho-neurological hospital on the outskirts of Slovyanoserbskmore
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice, in northern Austria, Dmore
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa Decemore
Israeli police forces detain a suspected Palestinian at a supermarket, where another Palestinian stabbed two pmore
A protester pushing his bicycle yells slogans while walking underneath a red cloth during a protest in supportmore
Gregory Hughes (front), the father of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, cries as he carries his son's caskemore
Men bury coffins of six people killed during the October 30 and 31 popular uprising, during a funeral service more
A sculptural artwork depicting a hooded high school student shooting former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet more
A protester argues with police officers during a protest over the grand jury verdict in the shooting death of more
Llamas are seen in front of the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco December 2, 2014.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attend a NATO foreign ministermore
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them during an attempt tmore
Melchorita Garcia, who is at risk of being evicted from her home by the end of the year, cries as she watches more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front drive in a convoy as they tour villages, which they said they have seized comore
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pictured during a news conference at his office in Jerusalem Decmore
A member of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carries his weapon as he stands in an olive tree field, near villages whichmore
A mourner cries at the cemetery before the burial of late student Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, Decmore
(L-R) Cardinal Joseph Zen, former head of the Catholic Church in Hong Kong, walks with Occupy Central civil dimore
Students of Tevfik Ileri Imam Hatip School climb flights of stairs as they leave their classrooms for a break more
Student leader Joshua Wong makes a phone call during a hunger strike outside the government headquarters in Homore
A volunteer clears rubbish from the Ciliwung River after flooding last week, in the Jatinegara district of Jakmore
The field is seen after the third ODI (One Day International) cricket match between England and Sri Lanka was more
Men suspected of fighting against al Qaeda's Nusra Front sit inside a room, after being detained by Nusra Fronmore
A drought-related cactus installation called "Desert of Cantareira" by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano imore
A Syrian refugee boy pauses as he carries his sister to their house in Hacibayram district of Ankara November more
Salvadoran workers build a Christmas tree at the Gerardo Barrios Square in San Salvador December 2, 2014.
Singer Taylor Swift (L) performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fmore
A newlywed couple kiss during a photo shoot, as an assistant runs away after lifting the veil, in Chongqing mumore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.