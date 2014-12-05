Editor's choice
A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of more
A view of ancient, terraced salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco, Peru.
A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade sepmore
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Capmore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a re-interment ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel John Henry Pamore
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, after a gun fight betweemore
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, Nemore
Posters of various newspapers paying tribute after the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela more
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad locmore
Francisco Ascencio, a member of the Salvadorean national amputee soccer team, is massaged before a training semore
Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in more
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference for the first time in the ECB'smore
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacifimore
President Barack Obama dances with participants during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on themore
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat, flooding 2more
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Bromore
A student supporter is detained by a riot police officer during a demonstration by teachers in Santiago, Chilemore
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst.
A well-wisher cries under the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospitamore
A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demandinmore
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party (Die Linke) blows a kiss to his wife prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringmore
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks as singer Pharrell Williams is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk omore
An Andalusian horseman leaves after competing in a morphological contest for stallions of four years during thmore
