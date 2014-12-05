版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 5日 星期五 21:50 BJT

A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera, Kenya.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of Mandera, Kenya.
A view of ancient, terraced salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco, Peru.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
A view of ancient, terraced salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco, Peru.
A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York.
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a re-interment ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel John Henry Patterson and his wife Frances in the agricultural cooperative of Avihayil north of Netanya. Patterson, a British commander of the Jewish Legion during World War I, died in 1947 and his ashes were brought to Israel and re-buried.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a re-interment ceremony for Lieutenant-Colonel John Henry Patterson and his wife Frances in the agricultural cooperative of Avihayil north of Netanya. Patterson, a British commander of the Jewish Legion during World War I, died in 1947 and his ashes were brought to Israel and re-buried.
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, after a gun fight between gunmen and policemen in the Chechen capital Grozny.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
A man looks into a burnt-out car near the Press House building, a local media agency, after a gun fight between gunmen and policemen in the Chechen capital Grozny.
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York.
Posters of various newspapers paying tribute after the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela are seen ahead of his first death anniversary, in Soweto.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Posters of various newspapers paying tribute after the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela are seen ahead of his first death anniversary, in Soweto.
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad located in the city of Jableh at the Syrian coast, from Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province.
Francisco Ascencio, a member of the Salvadorean national amputee soccer team, is massaged before a training session at Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador. The El Salvador Amputee National Football team was founded in 1987 by veterans who lost their limbs during the civil war in the Central American nation. Many members of the team joined as part of their rehabilitation process and the team have won the world championship three times, from 1987 to 1989.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Francisco Ascencio, a member of the Salvadorean national amputee soccer team, is massaged before a training session at Jorge "Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador. The El Salvador Amputee National Football team was founded in 1987 by veterans who lost their limbs during the civil war in the Central American nation. Many members of the team joined as part of their rehabilitation process and the team have won the world championship three times, from 1987 to 1989.
Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in Islamabad.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Girls talk to each other in their one-room shack while their grandmother sits outside, in a Christian slum in Islamabad.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference for the first time in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters in Frankfurt.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference for the first time in the ECB's new 1.3 billion euro headquarters in Frankfurt.
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A camel yawns as a tourist checks images on her camera following a ride on a camel safari alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney.
President Barack Obama dances with participants during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
President Barack Obama dances with participants during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington.
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat, flooding 200 acres of a desert nature reserve.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 4日 星期四
Crude oil streams through the desert in south Israel, near the village of Beer Ora, north of Eilat, flooding 200 acres of a desert nature reserve.
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts.
A student supporter is detained by a riot police officer during a demonstration by teachers in Santiago, Chile.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A student supporter is detained by a riot police officer during a demonstration by teachers in Santiago, Chile.
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst.
A well-wisher cries under the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday. The king canceled a public appearance on his 87th birthday on the advice of doctors, disappointing thousands camped outside the hospital hoping for a glimpse of the world's longest-reigning monarch.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A well-wisher cries under the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok as people gather to pray for his health and celebrate his birthday. The king canceled a public appearance on his 87th birthday on the advice of doctors, disappointing thousands camped outside the hospital hoping for a glimpse of the world's longest-reigning monarch.
A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner.
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party (Die Linke) blows a kiss to his wife prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt, Germany.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party (Die Linke) blows a kiss to his wife prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliament in Erfurt, Germany.
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks as singer Pharrell Williams is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres speaks as singer Pharrell Williams is honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.
An Andalusian horseman leaves after competing in a morphological contest for stallions of four years during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 5日 星期五
An Andalusian horseman leaves after competing in a morphological contest for stallions of four years during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair in the Andalusian capital of Seville.
