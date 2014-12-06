Editor's choice
A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a demmore
The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Capmore
Galina Bayeva cries with her son and husband next to the body of her father Vladimir Churilov who was killed bmore
U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he enters the Roosevelt Room to nominate former Pentagon official Ash Carmore
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Bromore
Protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, hold placards while shouting slogans in Foley Square, New York more
A demonstrator restrains another as protesters clash with police in Times Square as they protest a grand jury more
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner more
Bodo Ramelow of the Left party smiles prior to deputies voting for a new Thuringia state premier in parliamentmore
A rebel fighter fires a Grad long distance shell towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad locmore
Orphans attend a gathering organized by Douma charity organization for orphans in Douma , near Damascus Decembmore
Well-wishers look toward the building where Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is residing at Siriraj hospitalmore
Waqas,12, who contracted HIV through a tainted blood transfusion, walks down a flight of stairs with his fathemore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands in the snow as he inspects KPA Unit 1313 honored with the title of O Jumore
Student leader Joshua Wong, who has undergone more than 90 hours on a hunger strike, speaks to journalists besmore
A man rides in a donkey cart past Kenya policemen as he crosses from Kenya into Somalia at the border town of more
Lightning can be seen as a large storm front crosses over the Sydney suburb of Wakehurst December 5, 2014. REUmore
A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December more
An elderly woman sits on a bench during a religious procession in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 5, 2014more
A woman takes pictures of a tree in Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden on a sunny autumn day in Tokyo December 5, more
Kamchatka Brown Bear Mascha stands beside a Christmas tree, decorated with fruits and fish, at Hagenbecks zoo more
View of Jardin d'Hiver installation by artist Christophe Martine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lighmore
View of Color or Not installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral during the rehearsal for more
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights on the eve of Saint Nicholas Day at the Old Town Squarmore
Military cadets attend a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Gmore
Military cadets take pictures of themselves during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhummore
The full moon rises behind the Shard building in London December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
