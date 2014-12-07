Editor's choice
Family members embrace following the funeral for Akai Gurley at the Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn,more
Half-brother of Akai Gurley, Malaki Palmer, is aided by his father Ken Palmer as he makes a reading during Gurmore
Women perform the "Hands-Up Don't Shoot" action in their car as protesters walk by during a march for chokeholmore
A protester is taken into custody along FDR Drive in Manhattan in New York City as thousands of demonstrators more
Logan Browning, with duct tape over her mouth, joins demonstrators protesting against police violence, includimore
George Mwangi and Joel Warvare Karinga, who survived the Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab attack lastmore
Riot police are seen through a cloud of smoke during clashes with masked youths who occupied the Labour Centermore
Riot police clash with masked youths occupying the Labour Center of Thessaloniki December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alemore
Demonstrator Carla Mastroianni feeds her baby Sienna during a protest in support of breastfeeding in public, omore
People react as a man burns after he was set alight with the help of a fellow protester during a protest in Tumore
Visitors look at the headless, reclining sculpture of the river god Ilissos at the State Hermitage Museum as pmore
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani reaches out to shake hands with U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel durmore
An undated handout photo released by Santa Catarina State Police on December 6, 2014 shows a swastika at the bmore
Female delegates take selfies with Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma as he arrives for the Fifth Confermore
Stoke City's Charlie Adam gets a yellow card for this foul on Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during their English Prmore
Fans of Egypt's Al Ahly light flares during their African Confederations Cup final soccer match against Ivory more
Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi reacts next to FC Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou during their French Ligue 1more
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City reacts as he walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury during their Englmore
Participants dressed in Santa costumes sing during the annual SantaCon event in London December 6, 2014. REUTEmore
People get their eyes tested at a free eye-care camp on the occasion of Indian politician Babasaheb Ambedkar'smore
A monkey skull necklace hangs around the neck on an indigenous leader, of the Shipibo people from the Peruvianmore
Female members of the Indian Home Guard hold torches during a march to mark the 68th Raising Day of the Indianmore
Girls wait to perform ballet at the Prado Boulevard in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Memore
A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
