Editor's choice
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, December 8, 2014.more
A coalition of faith leaders from the Micah Institute at the New York Theological Seminary perform a spontaneomore
A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Acmore
An aerial view of toppled coconut trees by a remote village in Dolores, Eastern Samar, central Philippines.
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi, Demore
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala, ahead of the holy Shi'ite ritual of Arbaeen, in Najamore
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of more
Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction more
Blindfolded suspects crouch as they are detained during a security operation in Hodan district of the capital more
A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Bravo Co 2/147th AVN Renegades flies support for U.S. Defense Secretary Chucmore
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai, December 8, 2014.
A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8more
Ami Denborg (C), sister of Anni Dewani, leaves a court with family members in Cape Town December 8, 2014. The more
A protester flees as police officers try to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student demonstrators duringmore
A man and a child walk in the snow at the destroyed war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Dmore
Protesters retreat while police officers deploy teargas to disperse a crowd comprised largely of student protemore
Huge protest banners block a main road along with tents set up by pro-democracy protesters outside the governmmore
Children look out of a window at an evacuation center for the coastal community, to shelter from Typhoon Hagupmore
A member of the Imperial Russian Ballet waits to perform Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" at Arena hall in Zenica, Bomore
Thousands of runners in Father Christmas suits pose for a group photo after completing an annual Santa fun runmore
Pearl Harbor survivors wait for ceremonies honoring the 73rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor to starmore
Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Lmore
Policemen escort driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (3rd R in black jacket) who is accused of a rape outside a court in Nmore
An undated handout photo released by Santa Catarina State Police on December 6, 2014 shows a swastika at the bmore
President Barack Obama gives a thumbs-up as he and first lady Michelle Obama arrive in their box to celebrate more
Actor Tyrese Gibson and daughter Shayla Somer join demonstrators protesting against police violence, includingmore
A Vietnamese fan wipes blood on his head after scuffles between fans during the first leg of the Suzuki Cup 20more
A plainclothes policewoman searches female passengers, traveling to Nairobi, for weapons in Mandera at the Kenmore
Spectators await the start of a cinema screening at a Kinostar De Lux Multiplex in the Moscow suburb of Khimkimore
Vitor Martins poses as he puts on his Santa outfit inside his house, before a performance with children in Saomore
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Carlymore
Four men cover their faces while being photographed at a police station in Chongqing municipality, December 6,more
(L-R) Pastor Greg Waybright speaks with Emmanuel (son), Matthew Huang, Grace Huang and Josiah (son) during themore
Marilyn Monroe impersonator April Q. Russell joins demonstrators protesting against police violence, includingmore
(L-R) European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, Head of French Treasury Bruno Bezmore
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks to American troops during a visit to Forward Operating Base Gamberi more
Edith Mora Mora Venancio, sister of Alexander Mora Venancio, mourns next to others women at their house in El more
下一个
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.