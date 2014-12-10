Editor's choice
The reflection of a man is seen on a shattered car windscreen after a bomb blast in the village of Karzakan, smore
Firefighters stand on lanes of the 110 freeway near smoldering hot spots of a large fire that consumed an aparmore
President Barack Obama cleans up a drink which spilled as he was having his picture taken with the couple at tmore
Abbas Alizada, who calls himself the Afghan Bruce Lee, poses for the media in front of the destroyed Darul Amamore
Galatasaray's Semih Kaya challenges Arsenal's Yaya Sanogo during their Champions League Group D soccer match amore
A competitor waits to get onstage during the 6th World Body Building and Physique Sports competition in Mumbaimore
A woman punches during a boxing class at Princess Women's Boxing Club in Shanghai December 3, 2014.
Members of Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters eat on their vehicle on the outskirts of Baiji, north of more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses during a photo session with participants in the Second Meeting of KPA Exmore
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Dikembe Mutombo (left center) durinmore
A coalition of faith leaders from the Micah Institute at the New York Theological Seminary perform a spontaneomore
The daughter of Rumain Brisbon begins crying as she kneels in prayer outside the Phoenix Police Department, thmore
A boy pushes a donkey cart loaded with bundles of cotton blooms that were collected by women cotton pickers inmore
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) and her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica attend an event where peoplemore
Footprints and cycle tracks are seen on a snowy road in Buxton, central England December 8, 2014.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construcmore
Protesters confront police outside the Phoenix Police Department the week after an unarmed man was shot dead bmore
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi Decembemore
Detail view of a wood railway boxcar at the Drancy internment camp memorial in Drancy, near Paris December 8, more
A memorial for Brian McKinney is seen at the site where his body was discovered in 1999 at Colgagh bog, Inniskmore
An aerial view of toppled coconut trees by a remote village following Typhoon Hagupit is seen in Dolores, Eastmore
An injured man lies at a field hospital with a prescription treatment paper placed on his stomach after what amore
Ami Denborg, sister of Anni Dewani, leaves a court with family members in Cape Town December 8, 2014. The Soutmore
A visitor take pictures of the names of tsunami victims on the ceiling of the Aceh Tsunami Museum in Banda Acemore
A nano Bible is displayed at TowerJazz Semiconductor in Migdal Haemek in northern Israel October 29, 2014. Themore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron sits on the floor as he joins students for "An Hour of Coding" at Numbemore
A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Bravo Co 2/147th AVN Renegades flies support for U.S. Defense Secretary Chucmore
A protester pauses during a march against police violence in New York, December 7, 2014.
A prison baker prepares panettone cakes at Pasticceria Giotto in Padua's Due Palazzi prison December 2, 2014. more
A police officer walks among crosses planted by the NGO Rio de Paz (Peace Rio) on Copacabana beach, in memory more
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.