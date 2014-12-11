版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 03:40 BJT

An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protesters after some in the crowd attacked him and his partner in Oakland, California December 10, 2014.
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 12日 星期五
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014. Thousands of mourners turned out for a Palestinian state funeral for a minister who died after being grabbed by the neck by an Israeli policeman at a West Bank protest.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014. Thousands of mourners turned out for a Palestinian state funeral for a minister who died after being grabbed by the neck by an Israeli policeman at a West Bank protest.
The polluted area caused by an oil spill is seen at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat December 10, 2014. Ecologists said it could take years to clean up the massive oil spill that flooded an Israeli nature reserve with up to five million liters of crude and threatened to spread to the Red Sea shore and neighboring Jordan.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
The polluted area caused by an oil spill is seen at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat December 10, 2014. Ecologists said it could take years to clean up the massive oil spill that flooded an Israeli nature reserve with up to five million liters of crude and threatened to spread to the Red Sea shore and neighboring Jordan.
An overview shows the aftermath of the 1.3 million-square-foot Da Vinci residential complex that was destroyed by fire in Los Angeles, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
An overview shows the aftermath of the 1.3 million-square-foot Da Vinci residential complex that was destroyed by fire in Los Angeles, California December 10, 2014.
Police officers walk in an area, previously blocked by pro-democracy supporters, after clearing the protest site near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Police officers walk in an area, previously blocked by pro-democracy supporters, after clearing the protest site near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
A man stands in falling snow following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and criminal justice advocates, artists and experts, and formerly incarcerated individuals, presented the list in response to the failure of a Staten Island Grand Jury to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo for the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
A man stands in falling snow following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list of demands at City Hall in New York December 10, 2014. The league, made up of of juvenile and criminal justice advocates, artists and experts, and formerly incarcerated individuals, presented the list in response to the failure of a Staten Island Grand Jury to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo for the chokehold death of Eric Garner.
Carabiniers of Monaco's Prince Albert II fire canons to announce the birth of twins of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene, in front of the Monaco Palace December 10, 2014. Princess Charlene of Monaco gave birth to a boy and a girl, the royal couple's first children, an aide to the royals said. According to Monaco's Constitution the boy, named Jacques, will be first-in-line to the throne, and not his twin sister, Gabriella.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Carabiniers of Monaco's Prince Albert II fire canons to announce the birth of twins of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene, in front of the Monaco Palace December 10, 2014. Princess Charlene of Monaco gave birth to a boy and a girl, the royal couple's first children, an aide to the royals said. According to Monaco's Constitution the boy, named Jacques, will be first-in-line to the throne, and not his twin sister, Gabriella.
Cuban security personnel detain a supporter of the Ladies in White group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, in Havana December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Cuban security personnel detain a supporter of the Ladies in White group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, in Havana December 10, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Smoke rise from the burning incense as Tibetan nuns take part in an event organized by the Tibetan Refugee Community in Nepal commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferment to exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and the 66th International Human Rights Day in Kathmandu December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Smoke rise from the burning incense as Tibetan nuns take part in an event organized by the Tibetan Refugee Community in Nepal commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferment to exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and the 66th International Human Rights Day in Kathmandu December 10, 2014.
A worker walks near train wagons loaded with coal at the Borodinsky opencast coal mine, near the Siberian town of Borodino, east of Krasnoyarsk, December 9, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
A worker walks near train wagons loaded with coal at the Borodinsky opencast coal mine, near the Siberian town of Borodino, east of Krasnoyarsk, December 9, 2014.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses with her medal and diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses with her medal and diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014.
Pokot girls wearing beads and animal skins sit in a secluded hut one week prior to an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood, about 80 km (50 miles) from the town of Marigat in Baringo County November 24, 2014. They are part of a group of over a hundred girls that took part in a ceremony lasting one night and through the next day. Before the ceremony, as Pokot tradition dictates, the girls are secluded for over a month, out of sight of the men in the community. The ceremony will mark the girls coming to age and they will be able to be married. For most, their marriages have already been arranged.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Pokot girls wearing beads and animal skins sit in a secluded hut one week prior to an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood, about 80 km (50 miles) from the town of Marigat in Baringo County November 24, 2014. They are part of a group of over a hundred girls that took part in a ceremony lasting one night and through the next day. Before the ceremony, as Pokot tradition dictates, the girls are secluded for over a month, out of sight of the men in the community. The ceremony will mark the girls coming to age and they will be able to be married. For most, their marriages have already been arranged.
A man, who was beaten up by residents, sits guarded by two police officers in the back of a police truck in Xalapa December 10, 2014. The man, accused of being part of a group of people who had kidnapped an 11-year-old school girl, was grabbed from a car as the group tried to flee the area, by infuriated neighbors who beat him up until the police arrived, according to local media.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
A man, who was beaten up by residents, sits guarded by two police officers in the back of a police truck in Xalapa December 10, 2014. The man, accused of being part of a group of people who had kidnapped an 11-year-old school girl, was grabbed from a car as the group tried to flee the area, by infuriated neighbors who beat him up until the police arrived, according to local media.
A contractor drags his bag out of a housing complex at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
A contractor drags his bag out of a housing complex at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
Frost covers the mask and part of the hat of a soldier of the People's Liberation Army as he stand guard near the border of China and Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Frost covers the mask and part of the hat of a soldier of the People's Liberation Army as he stand guard near the border of China and Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 10, 2014.
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2014.
First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as President Barack Obama arrives with sacks of toys and gifts from the Executive Office of the President staff to donate to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign in Washington December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as President Barack Obama arrives with sacks of toys and gifts from the Executive Office of the President staff to donate to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign in Washington December 10, 2014.
Commuters walk by a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Commuters walk by a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garner in New York December 10, 2014.
Copies of the French Civil Code are placed amongst a frieze depicting the "Oath of the Jeu de Paume" (June 20, 1789) on the Republic statue as French lawyers, notaries and bailiffs attend a national protest against a government reform plan to deregulate their profession in Paris December 10, 2014. The Macron bill, presented as "Law on Growth and Activity" plan, includes loosening of barriers to entry in highly regulated professions ranging from notaries to bailiffs. The bill aims to stimulate competition, leading to cheaper services in areas where these groups currently have virtual monopolies.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 10日 星期三
Copies of the French Civil Code are placed amongst a frieze depicting the "Oath of the Jeu de Paume" (June 20, 1789) on the Republic statue as French lawyers, notaries and bailiffs attend a national protest against a government reform plan to deregulate their profession in Paris December 10, 2014. The Macron bill, presented as "Law on Growth and Activity" plan, includes loosening of barriers to entry in highly regulated professions ranging from notaries to bailiffs. The bill aims to stimulate competition, leading to cheaper services in areas where these groups currently have virtual monopolies.
A street performer dressed as the Statue of Liberty stands amongst light snow in Times Square in New York December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
A street performer dressed as the Statue of Liberty stands amongst light snow in Times Square in New York December 10, 2014.
Fans of Argentina's River Plate celebrate before their Copa Sudamericana soccer match finals against Colombia's Atletico Nacional in Buenos Aires December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Fans of Argentina's River Plate celebrate before their Copa Sudamericana soccer match finals against Colombia's Atletico Nacional in Buenos Aires December 10, 2014.
People crowd onto a slide at a public beach during a hot day in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 5, 2014. El Max, in Alexandria, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
People crowd onto a slide at a public beach during a hot day in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria September 5, 2014. El Max, in Alexandria, where hundreds of boats dart through the canals, has been called the "Venice of Egypt" for its waterways and relaxed atmosphere.
Cast members Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix greet each other at the premiere of "Inherent Vice" at TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood, California December 10, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 11日 星期四
Cast members Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix greet each other at the premiere of "Inherent Vice" at TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood, California December 10, 2014.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 12月 11日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 12月 10日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 12月 9日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 12月 7日

