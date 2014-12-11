Editor's choice
An undercover police officer, who had been marching with anti-police demonstrators, aims his gun at protestersmore
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gaimore
The daughter of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein mourns over his body during his funeral in the West Bank citmore
The polluted area caused by an oil spill is seen at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city ofmore
An overview shows the aftermath of the 1.3 million-square-foot Da Vinci residential complex that was destroyedmore
Police officers walk in an area, previously blocked by pro-democracy supporters, after clearing the protest simore
A man stands in falling snow following a news conference where members of Justice League NYC presented a list more
Carabiniers of Monaco's Prince Albert II fire canons to announce the birth of twins of Prince Albert II of Monmore
Cuban security personnel detain a supporter of the Ladies in White group during a protest on International Hummore
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong Decembermore
Smoke rise from the burning incense as Tibetan nuns take part in an event organized by the Tibetan Refugee Commore
A worker walks near train wagons loaded with coal at the Borodinsky opencast coal mine, near the Siberian townmore
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses with her medal and diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize awarmore
Pokot girls wearing beads and animal skins sit in a secluded hut one week prior to an initiation ceremony markmore
A man, who was beaten up by residents, sits guarded by two police officers in the back of a police truck in Xamore
A contractor drags his bag out of a housing complex at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of thmore
Frost covers the mask and part of the hat of a soldier of the People's Liberation Army as he stand guard near more
Palestinian honor guards carry the coffin of Palestinian minister Ziad Abu Ein during his funeral in the West more
First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as President Barack Obama arrives with sacks of toys and gifts from the Execumore
Commuters walk by a "die-in" during a small march at Grand Central Station for chokehold death victim Eric Garmore
Copies of the French Civil Code are placed amongst a frieze depicting the "Oath of the Jeu de Paume" (June 20,more
A street performer dressed as the Statue of Liberty stands amongst light snow in Times Square in New York Decemore
Fans of Argentina's River Plate celebrate before their Copa Sudamericana soccer match finals against Colombia'more
People crowd onto a slide at a public beach during a hot day in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria Septembermore
Cast members Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix greet each other at the premiere of "Inherent Vice" at TCL more
