图片 | 2014年 12月 17日 星期三 09:44 BJT

Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, helps a blindfolded boy, Fynley Gooch, 7, ice a cake as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, helps a blindfolded boy, Fynley Gooch, 7, ice a cake as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014.
People stand in the mist as they look at a replica of the casino along the Promenade jetty as part of the Christmas holiday illuminations in Nice December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
People stand in the mist as they look at a replica of the casino along the Promenade jetty as part of the Christmas holiday illuminations in Nice December 16, 2014.
Members of the public stand behind a note that can be seen among floral tributes that have been placed near the cafe where hostages were held for over 16-hours, in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Members of the public stand behind a note that can be seen among floral tributes that have been placed near the cafe where hostages were held for over 16-hours, in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Visitors gather to watch the sunrise on the 10,023 feet summit of the Haleakala volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Visitors gather to watch the sunrise on the 10,023 feet summit of the Haleakala volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Relatives of a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, comfort each other outside Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Relatives of a student, who was injured during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, comfort each other outside Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman is silhouetted as she walks along a street in the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Nepal's capital Kathmandu, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A woman is silhouetted as she walks along a street in the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Nepal's capital Kathmandu, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Wadha al-Sayyed, wife of captive Lebanese soldier Khaled Moqbel, protests for his release and government action, near burning tyres blocking a road in Beirut, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Wadha al-Sayyed, wife of captive Lebanese soldier Khaled Moqbel, protests for his release and government action, near burning tyres blocking a road in Beirut, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Workers remove a logo left by pro-democracy protesters in the shape of an umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Workers remove a logo left by pro-democracy protesters in the shape of an umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A miner emerges from an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A car overturns during the Master Cross Race 2014 at Suuj Uul, outside Ulan Bator, Mongolia, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A car overturns during the Master Cross Race 2014 at Suuj Uul, outside Ulan Bator, Mongolia, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Vigilantes stand guard next to a bridge during a blockade on a highway near the town of Uruapan in Michoacan state, Mexico, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Vigilantes stand guard next to a bridge during a blockade on a highway near the town of Uruapan in Michoacan state, Mexico, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
President Barack Obama shakes hands after he talks at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
President Barack Obama shakes hands after he talks at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A detail of a resin sculpture, called "All Together Now", by artist Andrew Edward's is seen after being unveiled in the remains of St Luke's Church in Liverpool, northern England December 15 , 2014. The sculpture, depicting the Christmas Day football match between German and British soldiers fighting on the front line in World War One in 1914, will be displayed in the church that was damaged during German bombing of Liverpool in 1941. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A detail of a resin sculpture, called "All Together Now", by artist Andrew Edward's is seen after being unveiled in the remains of St Luke's Church in Liverpool, northern England December 15 , 2014. The sculpture, depicting the Christmas Day football match between German and British soldiers fighting on the front line in World War One in 1914, will be displayed in the church that was damaged during German bombing of Liverpool in 1941. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information an a brokerage house in Shanghai,China, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information an a brokerage house in Shanghai,China, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A refugee from the minority Yazidi sect wraps himself with a blanket as he stands on a muddy path during wintry weather at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A refugee from the minority Yazidi sect wraps himself with a blanket as he stands on a muddy path during wintry weather at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Policemen take shelter under umbrellas as they stand guard during snowfall in winter at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
Policemen take shelter under umbrellas as they stand guard during snowfall in winter at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Schoolchildren cross a road as they move away from a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Schoolchildren cross a road as they move away from a military run school that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A man stands next to a pro-Russian separatist's tank riding near the village of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye), eastern Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A man stands next to a pro-Russian separatist's tank riding near the village of Rozsypne (Rassypnoye), eastern Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with his rifle, after returning from a mission at forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 15日 星期一
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with his rifle, after returning from a mission at forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children watch pigeons take flight at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Children watch pigeons take flight at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks past the hoarding of a construction site in Beijing, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A man walks past the hoarding of a construction site in Beijing, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A priest blesses servicemen during a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A priest blesses servicemen during a farewell ceremony at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi, Georgia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Workers cross the Millenium Bridge during the morning rush hour in the City of London in London, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Workers cross the Millenium Bridge during the morning rush hour in the City of London in London, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
