Editor's Choice
People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, along with others imore
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetowmore
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washinmore
A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, more
BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen attends the launch event for the new Blackberry Classic smartphone in Newmore
British Army soccer team captain Sergeant Keith Emmerson (R) and his German counterpart, Bundeswehr captain Almore
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about minus 30 degrees centigrade (-22 F) in Heihe, Heilongmore
A mother mourns her son Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on more
A burnt lamp is seen inside a damaged house in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, December 14, 2014. Rmore
Pope Francis blows out candles on a cake to celebrate his 78th birthday as he arrives to lead his general audimore
A miner rests while others dig inside an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez December 15, 2014. Rmore
A Sierra Leonean doctor practises wearing protective clothing in the Ebola Training Academy in Freetown, Sierrmore
Members of the public observe the thousands of floral tributes left near the site of the Sydney cafe siege in more
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment cover their faces as a Blackhawk helicopter takes off during a mismore
Police SWAT officers search for Bradley William Stone, 35, an Iraq war veteran suspected of fatally shooting amore
People stand in the mist as they look at a replica of the casino along the Promenade jetty as part of the Chrimore
A member of the special police forces dressed in a Santa Claus suit waves to staff as he descends from the roomore
Masked Spanish police officers lead a detained woman in Melilla, December 16, 2014. Spanish and Moroccan policmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, helps a blindfolded boy, Fynley Gooch, 7, ice a cake as she promotemore
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore
Waves crash against a sea wall in San Francisco Bay beneath the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Californimore
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest more
A man stands next to a building under a board showing currency exchange rates in Moscow, December 16, 2014. REmore
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawamore
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Kenya'smore
People carry the coffin of a male student who was killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which more
A man dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, walks with Knopka, a Cameroon dwarf goatmore
Storm clouds gather over Shell's Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kyle McCoy addresses the Berkeley City Council meeting in Berkeley, California December 16, 2014. Dozens of pemore
People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at thmore
Tian Tian, a giant panda eats a special Christmas panda cake crafted in the shape of a Christmas tree in the omore
下一个
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.