Editor's Choice

British Army soccer team captain Sergeant Keith Emmerson (R) and his German counterpart, Bundeswehr captain Alfred Hess (L), stand with match officials and mascots wearing World War I uniforms at Aldershot Town FC stadium in Aldershot in south England, December 17, 2014. The two teams were playing each other in a 'Game of Truce' soccer match, commemorating 100 years since the famous peaceful interlude to fighting in World War I when members of the opposing British and German forces played a game of soccer in No Man's Land on Christmas Day 1914. REUTERS/Toby Melville

