Editor's Choice

People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, along with others in a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, along with others in a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washington December 17, 2014. Cuba released Alan Gross earlier in the day after five years in prison.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washington December 17, 2014. Cuba released Alan Gross earlier in the day after five years in prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen attends the launch event for the new Blackberry Classic smartphone in New York, December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen attends the launch event for the new Blackberry Classic smartphone in New York, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
British Army soccer team captain Sergeant Keith Emmerson (R) and his German counterpart, Bundeswehr captain Alfred Hess (L), stand with match officials and mascots wearing World War I uniforms at Aldershot Town FC stadium in Aldershot in south England, December 17, 2014. The two teams were playing each other in a 'Game of Truce' soccer match, commemorating 100 years since the famous peaceful interlude to fighting in World War I when members of the opposing British and German forces played a game of soccer in No Man's Land on Christmas Day 1914.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 18日 星期四
British Army soccer team captain Sergeant Keith Emmerson (R) and his German counterpart, Bundeswehr captain Alfred Hess (L), stand with match officials and mascots wearing World War I uniforms at Aldershot Town FC stadium in Aldershot in south England, December 17, 2014. The two teams were playing each other in a 'Game of Truce' soccer match, commemorating 100 years since the famous peaceful interlude to fighting in World War I when members of the opposing British and German forces played a game of soccer in No Man's Land on Christmas Day 1914. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about minus 30 degrees centigrade (-22 F) in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about minus 30 degrees centigrade (-22 F) in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A mother mourns her son Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at her house in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A mother mourns her son Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at her house in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A burnt lamp is seen inside a damaged house in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, December 14, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A burnt lamp is seen inside a damaged house in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Pope Francis blows out candles on a cake to celebrate his 78th birthday as he arrives to lead his general audience at the Vatican, December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Pope Francis blows out candles on a cake to celebrate his 78th birthday as he arrives to lead his general audience at the Vatican, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A miner rests while others dig inside an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez December 15, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A miner rests while others dig inside an illegal coal mine near the Bosnian town of Vitez December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Sierra Leonean doctor practises wearing protective clothing in the Ebola Training Academy in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A Sierra Leonean doctor practises wearing protective clothing in the Ebola Training Academy in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of the public observe the thousands of floral tributes left near the site of the Sydney cafe siege in Martin Place, Australia, December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Members of the public observe the thousands of floral tributes left near the site of the Sydney cafe siege in Martin Place, Australia, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment cover their faces as a Blackhawk helicopter takes off during a mission for Brigadier General Christopher Bentley to inspect an Afghan National police installation in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment cover their faces as a Blackhawk helicopter takes off during a mission for Brigadier General Christopher Bentley to inspect an Afghan National police installation in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police SWAT officers search for Bradley William Stone, 35, an Iraq war veteran suspected of fatally shooting and stabbing six family members in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Police SWAT officers search for Bradley William Stone, 35, an Iraq war veteran suspected of fatally shooting and stabbing six family members in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Larrison
People stand in the mist as they look at a replica of the casino along the Promenade jetty as part of the Christmas holiday illuminations in Nice, France, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
People stand in the mist as they look at a replica of the casino along the Promenade jetty as part of the Christmas holiday illuminations in Nice, France, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A member of the special police forces dressed in a Santa Claus suit waves to staff as he descends from the roof of a pediatrics clinic in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A member of the special police forces dressed in a Santa Claus suit waves to staff as he descends from the roof of a pediatrics clinic in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Masked Spanish police officers lead a detained woman in Melilla, December 16, 2014. Spanish and Moroccan police have arrested seven people in a ongoing joint swoop on suspected efforts to recruit women to go to Syria and Iraq to support Islamic State insurgents, the Spanish Interior Ministry said.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
Masked Spanish police officers lead a detained woman in Melilla, December 16, 2014. Spanish and Moroccan police have arrested seven people in a ongoing joint swoop on suspected efforts to recruit women to go to Syria and Iraq to support Islamic State insurgents, the Spanish Interior Ministry said. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, helps a blindfolded boy, Fynley Gooch, 7, ice a cake as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, helps a blindfolded boy, Fynley Gooch, 7, ice a cake as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Waves crash against a sea wall in San Francisco Bay beneath the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Waves crash against a sea wall in San Francisco Bay beneath the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A man stands next to a building under a board showing currency exchange rates in Moscow, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A man stands next to a building under a board showing currency exchange rates in Moscow, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 16日 星期二
A soldier escorts schoolchildren from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Kenya's capital Nairobi December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Kenya's capital Nairobi December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
People carry the coffin of a male student who was killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, during his funeral in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
People carry the coffin of a male student who was killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, during his funeral in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, walks with Knopka, a Cameroon dwarf goat, through the "Dinosaurs Park", located in the Taiga area at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
A man dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, walks with Knopka, a Cameroon dwarf goat, through the "Dinosaurs Park", located in the Taiga area at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Storm clouds gather over Shell's Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Storm clouds gather over Shell's Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Kyle McCoy addresses the Berkeley City Council meeting in Berkeley, California December 16, 2014. Dozens of people spoke before the council to condemn police tactics, including teargas and non-lethal projectiles, used against anti-police brutality demonstrators. McCoy said he was arrested that night and faces a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Kyle McCoy addresses the Berkeley City Council meeting in Berkeley, California December 16, 2014. Dozens of people spoke before the council to condemn police tactics, including teargas and non-lethal projectiles, used against anti-police brutality demonstrators. McCoy said he was arrested that night and faces a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon. REUTERS/Noah Berger
People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Tian Tian, a giant panda eats a special Christmas panda cake crafted in the shape of a Christmas tree in the outdoor enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo ,Scotland December 17, 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 12月 17日 星期三
Tian Tian, a giant panda eats a special Christmas panda cake crafted in the shape of a Christmas tree in the outdoor enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo ,Scotland December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 12月 17日
