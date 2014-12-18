Editor's Choice
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transportedmore
Women in angel costumes marching around the site of the Sydney cafe siege line up to receive an embrace from amore
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow December 18, 2more
A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning more
A anti-Castro Cuban exile reacts after the announcement of restoring diplomatic ties between Cuba and United Smore
A bride from the Santa Marta slum is escorted by a police officer to her group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazmore
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Nairobimore
Storm clouds gather over Shell's Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Security officers (L) scuffle with students during a protest outside the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkeymore
Cho Hyun-ah (C), also known as Heather Cho, daughter of Korean Air Lines Chairman Cho Yang-ho, arrives at the more
A signage is seen posted on the box office window at the Sunshine Cinema in New York December 17, 2014. The Nemore
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays inside a mosque at the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi during a fesmore
Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, descend while being harnessedmore
Gerard Depardieu attends a ceremony and news conference to present the watch from the line 'Proud to be Russiamore
A general view from the top of the 6030 feet high Wendelstein mountain shows the Alps and surrounding mountainmore
Mannequins are seen on the floor outside a shop in an underground passage in Moscow, December 17, 2014. REUTERmore
Pope Francis, who's 78th birthday is today, blows out candles on a cake as he arrives to lead his general audimore
A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, more
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon Bombing brothers, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, appeamore
A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2more
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, inmore
Kyle McCoy addresses the Berkeley City Council meeting in Berkeley, California December 16, 2014. Dozens of pemore
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about -22 F in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, Decembemore
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washinmore
