Editor's Choice
Locals watch from the beach as waves hit an Indonesian tanker that ran aground near Narathiwat in southern Thamore
A boy in an army uniform weeps for victims in front of Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmemore
An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian protester during clashes following a demonstration against Imore
President Barack Obama gestures as he answers a question during his end of the year press conference in the brmore
Health workers rest outside a quarantine zone at a Red Cross facility in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Emore
Carlos Bahia, dressed as Santa Claus, waves to people at the Maresias beach, in the state of Sao Paulo Decembemore
Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocemore
Coast Guard members conduct flare training on Plum Island, Massachussetts December 15, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coasmore
A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning more
Prince Harry takes a photograph during a visit to a herd boy night school constructed by Sentebale in Mokhotlomore
A student is detained during a demonstration near the Ministry of Education at Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2more
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, December 18, more
A bride from the Santa Marta slum takes a break after getting her makeup done before a group wedding in Rio demore
People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian more
A woman crosses a railway track on her way to a market in Kawlin, Sagaing Division, northern Myanmar December more
Kanaz, 21, gets out of a car after a practical driving lesson in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 14, 2014. REUTERSmore
A manipulated photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping holding an umbrella, is left on a wall at the main "Occupymore
Pro-Russian rebels adjust the radio as they prepare to listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual endmore
Cuba's President Raul Castro (R) talks with Gerardo Hernandez (L), Ramon Labanino (2nd L) and Antonio Guerreromore
Women in angel costumes marching around the site of the Sydney cafe siege line up to receive an embrace from amore
Jim Hart from New York feeds the birds in Battery Park in the Manhattan, December 18, 2014. Hart has been feedmore
Alan Gross celebrates onboard a government plane headed back to the US with his wife, Judy Gross December 17, more
Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul December 18, 2014. One policeman was kmore
A policeman collects blood samples as evidence on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was atmore
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Namore
Window cleaners, dressed in horse and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, more
A police officer stands guard as a car that was driven into the headquarters of Spain's ruling People's Party more
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono distmore
A man rides a motorcycle through dense fog on a road during winter morning in the northern Indian city of Allamore
A fisherman walks on the partially frozen Jinzhou Bay of the Bohai Sea near residential construction sites, inmore
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.