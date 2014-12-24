Editor's Choice
U.S. troops from the Nato-led International Security Assistance Force light candles during Christmas Eve celebmore
A tribal plantation worker holds a bow and arrow as he stands next to a burning house belonging to indigenous more
A woman carries her baby as she looks out of her house window in a Christian slum in Islamabad on Christmas evmore
New York Police Department (NYPD) policemen use motorbikes to create a cordon as protesters, demonstrating decmore
People visit newly-built ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during a trial operation of the 16th Hamore
General Manager Brandon Delaney looks up at the marquee sign after the announcement that the Plaza Theatre woumore
New York City Police officers pause as they visit a makeshift memorial at the site where two of their fellow pmore
A Palestinian protester dressed in a Santa Claus costume argues with an Israeli border policeman during a demomore
Trader Peter Tuchman wears a "Dow 18,000" cap as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New Ymore
Children try to walk through a flooded street at Kampung Melayu residential area in Jakarta, Indonesia, Decembmore
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, cmore
Greek lawmakers leave the hall after the second of three rounds of a presidential vote at the Greek parliamentmore
Men decorate a tree with lights ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 23, 20more
A New York City Police officer stands next to a flag flying at half mast on a roof of the 66th Police Precinctmore
People warm themselves around a fire along a street on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 23,more
People gather at the site of a bomb explosion in Sanaa, Yemen, December 23, 2014. Five bombs exploded in Sanamore
A woman cries as she asks for a permit to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the more
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takuamore
Butchers sell their remaining produce of the year at discount price during the Christmas Eve auction at Smithfmore
Members of an all-women funeral company carry the coffin of Tori Johnson, manager of the Lindt cafe involved imore
Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus and a reindeer pose for pictures during an event to celebrate Christmasmore
A miner takes a shower after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy Decmore
People attend the 'Weihnachtssingen' a candle-lit carol concert with 27,500 fans of the second-division club Fmore
People carry their bicycles as they cross railway tracks on a foggy and cold morning in the northern Indian cimore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment casts a shadow on a sign painted on a blast barrier at Bagram Airmore
Children play on the street in Havana, Cuba, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A commuter walks though steam in Manhattan New York, December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.