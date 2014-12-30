Editor's Choice

版本:
2014年 12月 30日 星期二

A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur sea during search operations for AirAsia flight QZ8501 near Belitung island, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro/Antara Foto

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur sea during search operations for AirAsia flight QZ8501 near Belitung island, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro/Antara Foto
A man (C) and his daughter (2nd L), both rescued from the Norman Atlantic ferry, disembark from a Greek Airforce C-130 military cargo aircraft at the Elefsina military airport near Athens, Greece, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
A man (C) and his daughter (2nd L), both rescued from the Norman Atlantic ferry, disembark from a Greek Airforce C-130 military cargo aircraft at the Elefsina military airport near Athens, Greece, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Firefighters work to put out the fire of a storage oil tank at the port of Es Sider in Ras Lanuf December 29, 2014. Oil tanks at Es Sider have been on fire for days after a rocket hit one of them, destroying more than two days of Libyan production officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Firefighters work to put out the fire of a storage oil tank at the port of Es Sider in Ras Lanuf December 29, 2014. Oil tanks at Es Sider have been on fire for days after a rocket hit one of them, destroying more than two days of Libyan production officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks from the podium to the New York City Police Academy Graduating class in New York December 29, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks from the podium to the New York City Police Academy Graduating class in New York December 29, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A person walks during sunrise in Knutsford, northern England, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
A person walks during sunrise in Knutsford, northern England, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes after landing during the first round for the first jumping of the 63rd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes after landing during the first round for the first jumping of the 63rd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Snowflakes gather on a late blossoming rose in Vienna, Austria, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
Snowflakes gather on a late blossoming rose in Vienna, Austria, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in Pyongyang December 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in Pyongyang December 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as he competes in the Great Brook Run, a mile long course through water and mud, at Chadlington in southern England December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as he competes in the Great Brook Run, a mile long course through water and mud, at Chadlington in southern England December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Protesters block the southbound lanes of the 110 freeway after the Los Angeles County Coroner released an autopsy report on the LAPD's shooting of Ezell Ford in Los Angeles, California December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Protesters block the southbound lanes of the 110 freeway after the Los Angeles County Coroner released an autopsy report on the LAPD's shooting of Ezell Ford in Los Angeles, California December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Shop owner Mohammad Hussain, 45, sits on the wreckage of a vehicle in the aftermath of a fire at a timber market in Karachi, Pakistan, December 29, 2014. According to local media, over 100 shops were burnt when a fire broke out in the timber market. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
Shop owner Mohammad Hussain, 45, sits on the wreckage of a vehicle in the aftermath of a fire at a timber market in Karachi, Pakistan, December 29, 2014. According to local media, over 100 shops were burnt when a fire broke out in the timber market. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sits behind bars with other Muslim Brotherhood members at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, December 29, 2014. Mursi and 35 other top Islamists are charged with conspiring with foreign groups to commit terrorist acts in Egypt, implicating the Palestinian group Hamas, the Shi'ite Islamist government of Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sits behind bars with other Muslim Brotherhood members at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, December 29, 2014. Mursi and 35 other top Islamists are charged with conspiring with foreign groups to commit terrorist acts in Egypt, implicating the Palestinian group Hamas, the Shi'ite Islamist government of Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Sheikh Abdulla, a blind man, uses his stick to climb to a mosque inside the old city, Shali, where he works as an Imam, Egypt, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
Sheikh Abdulla, a blind man, uses his stick to climb to a mosque inside the old city, Shali, where he works as an Imam, Egypt, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester holds a Bahraini flag in the midst of tear gas during clashes between police and demonstrators protesting for Al Wefaq Secretary-General Sheikh Ali Salman, in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
A protester holds a Bahraini flag in the midst of tear gas during clashes between police and demonstrators protesting for Al Wefaq Secretary-General Sheikh Ali Salman, in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Michael Hayboeck from Austria speeds down the ski jump during the trial round for the first jumping of the 63rd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Michael Hayboeck from Austria speeds down the ski jump during the trial round for the first jumping of the 63rd four-hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An Israeli fire fighter rappels down a rope during a rescue drill at Ashdod port December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
An Israeli fire fighter rappels down a rope during a rescue drill at Ashdod port December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The car ferry Norman Atlantic is pictured on the way to Brindisi harbour after it caught fire in waters off Greece December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
The car ferry Norman Atlantic is pictured on the way to Brindisi harbour after it caught fire in waters off Greece December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marina Militare
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reacts in parliament during the last round of a presidential vote in Athens December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 星期一
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reacts in parliament during the last round of a presidential vote in Athens December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Vladimir Shcherba, 53, a fan of winter swimming, dips in the Yenisei River with temperature at minus 23 degrees Celsius (-9 Fahrenheit), in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Vladimir Shcherba, 53, a fan of winter swimming, dips in the Yenisei River with temperature at minus 23 degrees Celsius (-9 Fahrenheit), in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Indian Air Force soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Indian Air Force soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Policemen evacuate families trapped in their home during heavy flooding brought by tropical storm Seniang in Misamis Oriental, Mindanao island in southern Philippines December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erwin Frames

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Policemen evacuate families trapped in their home during heavy flooding brought by tropical storm Seniang in Misamis Oriental, Mindanao island in southern Philippines December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erwin Frames
A woman runs through Victoria Park at sunrise in Leicester, central England, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
A woman runs through Victoria Park at sunrise in Leicester, central England, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
