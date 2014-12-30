Editor's Choice
A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur smore
A man (C) and his daughter (2nd L), both rescued from the Norman Atlantic ferry, disembark from a Greek Airformore
Firefighters work to put out the fire of a storage oil tank at the port of Es Sider in Ras Lanuf December 29, more
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks from the podium to the New York City Police Academy Graduating class in Nmore
A person walks during sunrise in Knutsford, northern England, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes after landing during the first round for the first jumping of the 63rd fmore
Snowflakes gather on a late blossoming rose in Vienna, Austria, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars as he guides the multiple-rocket launching more
Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as he competes in the Great Brook Run, a mile long course through water anmore
Protesters block the southbound lanes of the 110 freeway after the Los Angeles County Coroner released an automore
Shop owner Mohammad Hussain, 45, sits on the wreckage of a vehicle in the aftermath of a fire at a timber markmore
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda Internationmore
Former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sits behind bars with other Muslim Brotherhood members at a court in tmore
Sheikh Abdulla, a blind man, uses his stick to climb to a mosque inside the old city, Shali, where he works asmore
A protester holds a Bahraini flag in the midst of tear gas during clashes between police and demonstrators promore
Michael Hayboeck from Austria speeds down the ski jump during the trial round for the first jumping of the 63rmore
An Israeli fire fighter rappels down a rope during a rescue drill at Ashdod port December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ammore
The car ferry Norman Atlantic is pictured on the way to Brindisi harbour after it caught fire in waters off Grmore
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras reacts in parliament during the last round of a presidential vote in Athemore
Vladimir Shcherba, 53, a fan of winter swimming, dips in the Yenisei River with temperature at minus 23 degreemore
Indian Air Force soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhimore
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercisemore
Policemen evacuate families trapped in their home during heavy flooding brought by tropical storm Seniang in Mmore
A woman runs through Victoria Park at sunrise in Leicester, central England, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darrenmore
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
