Editor's Choice

图片 | 2014年 12月 31日 星期三 21:30 BJT

Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during an early light show before the midnight New Year fireworks, in Australia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during an early light show before the midnight New Year fireworks, in Australia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rests on bags stored in a shipping container during preparations for a return home from Afghanistan, at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rests on bags stored in a shipping container during preparations for a return home from Afghanistan, at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Ebola patient is put on a Hercules transport plane at Glasgow Airport in Scotland December 30, 2014, to be transported to London. A healthcare worker has been diagnosed with Ebola a day after flying home to Glasgow from Sierra Leone, the Scottish government said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
An Ebola patient is put on a Hercules transport plane at Glasgow Airport in Scotland December 30, 2014, to be transported to London. A healthcare worker has been diagnosed with Ebola a day after flying home to Glasgow from Sierra Leone, the Scottish government said. REUTERS/Stringer
Edy, a man who has been homeless for several years, tries to sleep in his car which is parked in a lot in Nice, southern France, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
Edy, a man who has been homeless for several years, tries to sleep in his car which is parked in a lot in Nice, southern France, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercise near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny (R) talks with his brother and co-defendant Oleg (inside defendants cage) during a court hearing in Moscow December 30, 2014. A Russian court ruled to give Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a suspended sentence for embezzling money but jailed his brother for three and a half years in a case seen as part of a campaign to stifle dissent. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny (R) talks with his brother and co-defendant Oleg (inside defendants cage) during a court hearing in Moscow December 30, 2014. A Russian court ruled to give Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a suspended sentence for embezzling money but jailed his brother for three and a half years in a case seen as part of a campaign to stifle dissent. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A partially collapsed wall at the Morton Salt facility gave way to tons of salt being dumped onto parked cars at an adjacent car dealership in Chicago, Illinois, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
A partially collapsed wall at the Morton Salt facility gave way to tons of salt being dumped onto parked cars at an adjacent car dealership in Chicago, Illinois, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Mustafa, a British-Egyptian homeless man, rests in downtown Nice, southern France, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
Mustafa, a British-Egyptian homeless man, rests in downtown Nice, southern France, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Air force personnel carry presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Air force personnel carry presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
Vigilante leader Luis Antonio Torres, alias "El Americano" (C), holds hands with a relative after he and other vigilantes voluntarily surrender to state authorities to cooperate in a shootout investigation in the town of Buenavista Tomatlan, Michoacan, Mexico, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
Vigilante leader Luis Antonio Torres, alias "El Americano" (C), holds hands with a relative after he and other vigilantes voluntarily surrender to state authorities to cooperate in a shootout investigation in the town of Buenavista Tomatlan, Michoacan, Mexico, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Firefighters work on the site of a bus crash on a slope next to the A4 motorway near the town of Bad Hersfeld, Germany, December 30, 2014. The bus, carrying pensioners from Baden-Wuerttemberg to Leipzig, lost control and veered off the road after a car crashed into it. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Firefighters work on the site of a bus crash on a slope next to the A4 motorway near the town of Bad Hersfeld, Germany, December 30, 2014. The bus, carrying pensioners from Baden-Wuerttemberg to Leipzig, lost control and veered off the road after a car crashed into it. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An Occupy-themed guesthouse run by British freelance writer Stephen Thompson, 50, is pictured as he poses in his tent in Hong Kong December 30, 2014. Set up in a small apartment in the Causeway Bay shopping district, the guesthouse that gives what it calls "Umbrella Revolution Occupation Experience" charges guest HK$100 (US$13) a night to stay in a tent surrounded by pro-democracy banners, a cardboard cutout of Chinese President Xi Jinping holding a yellow umbrella, and serves toilet paper printed with the face of embattled leader of Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
An Occupy-themed guesthouse run by British freelance writer Stephen Thompson, 50, is pictured as he poses in his tent in Hong Kong December 30, 2014. Set up in a small apartment in the Causeway Bay shopping district, the guesthouse that gives what it calls "Umbrella Revolution Occupation Experience" charges guest HK$100 (US$13) a night to stay in a tent surrounded by pro-democracy banners, a cardboard cutout of Chinese President Xi Jinping holding a yellow umbrella, and serves toilet paper printed with the face of embattled leader of Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Islamiya (the Islamic Front) prepare an improvised explosive to fire towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the frontline near Nairab military airport in Aleppo, Syria, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Islamiya (the Islamic Front) prepare an improvised explosive to fire towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at the frontline near Nairab military airport in Aleppo, Syria, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Cho Hyun-ah (C), also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, leaves for a detention facility after a Korean court ordered her to be detained, at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's office December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Cho Hyun-ah (C), also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, leaves for a detention facility after a Korean court ordered her to be detained, at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's office December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka island, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka island, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
The Blue Sky M cargo ship, carrying an estimated 900 migrants, is seen at the Gallipoli harbour, southern Italy, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
The Blue Sky M cargo ship, carrying an estimated 900 migrants, is seen at the Gallipoli harbour, southern Italy, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shinto priest looks behind a cover during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
A Shinto priest looks behind a cover during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Indonesian military carry the caskets containing the bodies of two AirAsia flight QZ8501 passengers recovered off the coast of Borneo at a military base in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
Indonesian military carry the caskets containing the bodies of two AirAsia flight QZ8501 passengers recovered off the coast of Borneo at a military base in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
A performer in a ram costume looks at his phone backstage during a performance in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 30, 2014. The show is held to celebrate the upcoming year 2015, which is the year of sheep in Chinese zodiac calendar. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
A performer in a ram costume looks at his phone backstage during a performance in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 30, 2014. The show is held to celebrate the upcoming year 2015, which is the year of sheep in Chinese zodiac calendar. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A man pushes his bicycle across a street amid cold wind at an impoverished neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
A man pushes his bicycle across a street amid cold wind at an impoverished neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
An Afghan girl sits amongst burning garbage dump in Kabul December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl sits amongst burning garbage dump in Kabul December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
An Afghan girl sits amongst burning garbage dump in Kabul December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
