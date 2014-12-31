Editor's Choice
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during an early light show before the midnight Nemore
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesmore
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rests on bags stored in a shipping container durimore
An Ebola patient is put on a Hercules transport plane at Glasgow Airport in Scotland December 30, 2014, to be more
Edy, a man who has been homeless for several years, tries to sleep in his car which is parked in a lot in Nicemore
U.S. soldiers from D Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walk on a hill after finishing with a training exercisemore
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family membmore
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny (R) talks with his brother and co-defendamore
A partially collapsed wall at the Morton Salt facility gave way to tons of salt being dumped onto parked cars more
Mustafa, a British-Egyptian homeless man, rests in downtown Nice, southern France, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/more
Air force personnel carry presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea more
Vigilante leader Luis Antonio Torres, alias "El Americano" (C), holds hands with a relative after he and othermore
Firefighters work on the site of a bus crash on a slope next to the A4 motorway near the town of Bad Hersfeld,more
An Occupy-themed guesthouse run by British freelance writer Stephen Thompson, 50, is pictured as he poses in hmore
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Islamiya (the Islamic Front) prepare an improvised explosive to fire towards formore
Cho Hyun-ah (C), also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, leaves for more
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for Amore
The Blue Sky M cargo ship, carrying an estimated 900 migrants, is seen at the Gallipoli harbour, southern Italmore
A Shinto priest looks behind a cover during ceremonies bidding farewell to 2014, ahead of New Year's Day, at tmore
Indonesian military carry the caskets containing the bodies of two AirAsia flight QZ8501 passengers recovered more
A performer in a ram costume looks at his phone backstage during a performance in Kunming, Yunnan province, Chmore
A man pushes his bicycle across a street amid cold wind at an impoverished neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexmore
An Afghan girl sits amongst burning garbage dump in Kabul December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman wears a head band displaying 2015 as she waits for the annual New Year fireworks display on Sydney Harmore
下一个
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.