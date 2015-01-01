Editor's Choice

版本:
Lindsay Mann (L) and Anabella Mowbray kiss as they take photos of themselves laying in the confetti on 7th Avenue in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Lindsay Mann (L) and Anabella Mowbray kiss as they take photos of themselves laying in the confetti on 7th Avenue in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man salvages his belongings after a raging fire engulfed around 2,000 houses in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
A man salvages his belongings after a raging fire engulfed around 2,000 houses in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A woman cries at a hospital after a stampede occurred during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, central Shanghai, China, January 1, 2015. The stampede killed at least 36 people, authorities said. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
A woman cries at a hospital after a stampede occurred during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, central Shanghai, China, January 1, 2015. The stampede killed at least 36 people, authorities said. REUTERS/Aly Song
Severin Freund from Germany soars through the air during the trial jump for the second jumping of the 63rd four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Severin Freund from Germany soars through the air during the trial jump for the second jumping of the 63rd four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Relatives pray during the burial of Hayati Lutfiah, a passenger of AirAsia QZ8501, at a cemetery in Surabaya, Indonesia, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Relatives pray during the burial of Hayati Lutfiah, a passenger of AirAsia QZ8501, at a cemetery in Surabaya, Indonesia, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Women riding on a "mikoshi" or portable shrine cheer on carriers as they carry the shrine into the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Women riding on a "mikoshi" or portable shrine cheer on carriers as they carry the shrine into the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Residents salvage their belongings after a raging fire engulfed around 2,000 houses in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Residents salvage their belongings after a raging fire engulfed around 2,000 houses in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya, Indonesia, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya, Indonesia, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Revelers toss confetti over Times Square from a hotel after the clock struck midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Revelers toss confetti over Times Square from a hotel after the clock struck midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman holds a candle and a flag while looking at riot policemen during a protest to demand justice for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, near Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
A woman holds a candle and a flag while looking at riot policemen during a protest to demand justice for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, near Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman ties a piece of paper to a string as part of a Shinto ritual on the first day of the new year at the Shinto Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
A woman ties a piece of paper to a string as part of a Shinto ritual on the first day of the new year at the Shinto Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Residents warm themselves by a fire on New Year's Eve in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Residents warm themselves by a fire on New Year's Eve in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Relatives of a victim hug as they wait at a hospital where injured people of a stampede incident are treated in Shanghai, China, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Relatives of a victim hug as they wait at a hospital where injured people of a stampede incident are treated in Shanghai, China, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. soldiers from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in their last exercise of 2014 near forward operating base Gamberi in Laghman province, Afghanistan, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
U.S. soldiers from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in their last exercise of 2014 near forward operating base Gamberi in Laghman province, Afghanistan, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Schoolchildren's New Year performance "We Are the Happiest in the World" is given at the Central Youth Hall on the occasion of the New Year, December 31, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North Korea, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Schoolchildren's New Year performance "We Are the Happiest in the World" is given at the Central Youth Hall on the occasion of the New Year, December 31, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North Korea, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus as he arrives to lead the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus as he arrives to lead the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Search and Rescue team member carries a stretcher as he gets ready to board SAR ship Purworejo for search operations for passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 at Kumai port, Pangkalan Bun district, Indonesia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
A Search and Rescue team member carries a stretcher as he gets ready to board SAR ship Purworejo for search operations for passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 at Kumai port, Pangkalan Bun district, Indonesia, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Malo-les-Bains, northern France January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Malo-les-Bains, northern France January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A homeless man covered in a blanket sleeps inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
A homeless man covered in a blanket sleeps inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome, Italy, January 1, 2015. Four men dived into the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome, Italy, January 1, 2015. Four men dived into the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A girl prays on the first day of the new year at the Shinto Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
A girl prays on the first day of the new year at the Shinto Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Dishes of family, who moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, are seen outside a house on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Dishes of family, who moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, are seen outside a house on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Kathakali dancer attends the 31st Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 1, 2015. The Carnival is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
A Kathakali dancer attends the 31st Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 1, 2015. The Carnival is held annually to welcome the start of the New Year. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) talks to soldiers during a visit to Jobar, northeast of Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on January 1, 2015. REUTERS/SANA

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) talks to soldiers during a visit to Jobar, northeast of Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on January 1, 2015. REUTERS/SANA
