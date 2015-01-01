Editor's Choice
Lindsay Mann (L) and Anabella Mowbray kiss as they take photos of themselves laying in the confetti on 7th Avemore
A man salvages his belongings after a raging fire engulfed around 2,000 houses in Quezon city, metro Manila, Pmore
A woman cries at a hospital after a stampede occurred during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, central Shamore
Severin Freund from Germany soars through the air during the trial jump for the second jumping of the 63rd foumore
Relatives pray during the burial of Hayati Lutfiah, a passenger of AirAsia QZ8501, at a cemetery in Surabaya, more
Women riding on a "mikoshi" or portable shrine cheer on carriers as they carry the shrine into the sea during more
Residents salvage their belongings after a raging fire engulfed around 2,000 houses in Quezon city, metro Manimore
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501more
Revelers toss confetti over Times Square from a hotel after the clock struck midnight during New Year's Eve cemore
A woman holds a candle and a flag while looking at riot policemen during a protest to demand justice for the 4more
A woman ties a piece of paper to a string as part of a Shinto ritual on the first day of the new year at the Smore
Residents warm themselves by a fire on New Year's Eve in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, December 31,more
Relatives of a victim hug as they wait at a hospital where injured people of a stampede incident are treated imore
U.S. soldiers from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take part in their last exercise of 2014 near forwmore
Schoolchildren's New Year performance "We Are the Happiest in the World" is given at the Central Youth Hall onmore
Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus as he arrives to lead the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Samore
A Search and Rescue team member carries a stretcher as he gets ready to board SAR ship Purworejo for search opmore
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Malo-les-Bains, northern France Jamore
A homeless man covered in a blanket sleeps inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in themore
Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year more
A girl prays on the first day of the new year at the Shinto Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2015. REUmore
Dishes of family, who moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, are seemore
A Kathakali dancer attends the 31st Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi in the southern Indian city of Kochi Januarymore
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) talks to soldiers during a visit to Jobar, northeast of Damascus, in thismore
