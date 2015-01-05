Editor's choice
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks onmore
Men wash blood off a coffin along a street in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, Janmore
Visitors use kaleidoscopes which are displayed with ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice more
A tug illumnates the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground on Saturday evening imore
A Palestinian man stands at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to anmore
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Kamore
The body of an AirAsia QZ8501 passenger is carried to an ambulance from a Singapore Navy helicopter at the airmore
The President of the sushi restaurant chain Sushi Zanmai, Kiyoshi Kimura, removes the fin of a blue fin tuna omore
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees durmore
Widow Pei Xia Chen holds a photo of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Liu as his casket departsmore
Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, January 5, 2015. Thmore
A plain-clothes policeman (L) escorts two men who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gmore
Members of the all-female Mother Aisha battalion carry weapons as they walk on the Aleppo Castle frontline, Symore
Greek fugitive Christodoulos Xiros is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the prosecutor in Athens, more
A Ukrainian serviceman walks past reconditioned armoured personnel carriers (APCs) during a ceremony to hand omore
Coal miners and firefighters search for people in a house destroyed by a landslide in the village of Bare, neamore
U.S. troops keep watch at the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 5, more
People ride slides on ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin more
Rescue team members look out toward the ship KRI Banda Aceh as dark clouds fill the sky during a search operatmore
People enjoy a ride on their sledge through snow covered trees on Feldberg mountain, outside of Frankfurt, Janmore
People offer prayers at the start of the new business year at Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo, January 5, 2015. Mmore
People look out towards the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground on Saturday evmore
A swimmer reacts after finishing his competition in a pool carved into thick ice covering the Songhua River dumore
A limo for family members is seen following the funeral of slain New York Police Department officer Wenjian Limore
