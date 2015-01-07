版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 01:30 BJT

Editor's choice

Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
1 / 24
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as he holds the gavel after being rmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 24
A protester, holding a Bahraini flag, confronts a riot police armoured personnel carrier in an attempt to stop it from entering the village of Bilad Al Qadeem south of Manama, Bahrain, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A protester, holding a Bahraini flag, confronts a riot police armoured personnel carrier in an attempt to stopmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A protester, holding a Bahraini flag, confronts a riot police armoured personnel carrier in an attempt to stop it from entering the village of Bilad Al Qadeem south of Manama, Bahrain, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
3 / 24
A medic with blood on his clothes stands at the scene of a car bomb attack outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A medic with blood on his clothes stands at the scene of a car bomb attack outside the police college in Sanaamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A medic with blood on his clothes stands at the scene of a car bomb attack outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
4 / 24
Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
5 / 24
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comforts his mother Matilda outside the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after funeral service for his late father, former Governor Mario Cuomo, in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comforts his mother Matilda outside the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after funeramore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comforts his mother Matilda outside the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after funeral service for his late father, former Governor Mario Cuomo, in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 24
Russian Cossacks, dressed in a traditional uniform, guard the territory outside the Kazan Cathedral, where an Orthodox Christmas service is held, under a heavy snowfall in Stavropol, southern Russia, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian Cossacks, dressed in a traditional uniform, guard the territory outside the Kazan Cathedral, where an more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Russian Cossacks, dressed in a traditional uniform, guard the territory outside the Kazan Cathedral, where an Orthodox Christmas service is held, under a heavy snowfall in Stavropol, southern Russia, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
7 / 24
Iraqi officers react during their graduation ceremony during Iraqi Army Day anniversary celebration in Baghdad, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Iraqi officers react during their graduation ceremony during Iraqi Army Day anniversary celebration in Baghdadmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Iraqi officers react during their graduation ceremony during Iraqi Army Day anniversary celebration in Baghdad, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Close
8 / 24
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Syrian refugees walk outside tents during snowfall at a refugee camp during a wind storm in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
9 / 24
Visitors take pictures while Beluga whales and their trainers present "The heart of Ocean" show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Visitors take pictures while Beluga whales and their trainers present "The heart of Ocean" show at the Harbin more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Visitors take pictures while Beluga whales and their trainers present "The heart of Ocean" show at the Harbin Polarland in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 24
People attend a service during celebrations for the Orthodox Christmas in Kharkiv, Ukraine, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov

People attend a service during celebrations for the Orthodox Christmas in Kharkiv, Ukraine, January 7, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
People attend a service during celebrations for the Orthodox Christmas in Kharkiv, Ukraine, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov
Close
11 / 24
Plainclothes police are seen from inside a bullet-riddled vehicle as they patrol after a shooting between federal forces and armed civilians in the town of Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, January 6, 2015. At least nine suspected gang members were killed on Tuesday in Michoacan, which is falling back into violence after authorities said it had been stabilized. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Plainclothes police are seen from inside a bullet-riddled vehicle as they patrol after a shooting between fedemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Plainclothes police are seen from inside a bullet-riddled vehicle as they patrol after a shooting between federal forces and armed civilians in the town of Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, January 6, 2015. At least nine suspected gang members were killed on Tuesday in Michoacan, which is falling back into violence after authorities said it had been stabilized. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
12 / 24
A Palestinian woman looks out through a nylon sheet at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman looks out through a nylon sheet at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli smore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A Palestinian woman looks out through a nylon sheet at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
13 / 24
A man squats next to a dead green turtle along Karachi's Clifton beach, Pakistan, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man squats next to a dead green turtle along Karachi's Clifton beach, Pakistan, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Akmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A man squats next to a dead green turtle along Karachi's Clifton beach, Pakistan, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
14 / 24
A couple embraces during light snowfall at Times Square in New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A couple embraces during light snowfall at Times Square in New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A couple embraces during light snowfall at Times Square in New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 24
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes during the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes during the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament imore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes during the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
16 / 24
A tattoo is seen on an AS Roma player before the start of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Udinese at the Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A tattoo is seen on an AS Roma player before the start of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Udinese amore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A tattoo is seen on an AS Roma player before the start of their Italian Serie A soccer match against Udinese at the Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
17 / 24
A man plays in front of a wave crashing into Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon ahead of an impending storm, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A man plays in front of a wave crashing into Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep throumore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A man plays in front of a wave crashing into Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon ahead of an impending storm, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
18 / 24
A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport, a senior government official said on Monday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital Kathmandu has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport, a senior government official said on Monday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 24
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they stand at the Palace Balcony during the official presentation of the Monaco's newborn royals in Monaco, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they stand at the Palace Balcony during the official presentation of the Monaco's newborn royals in Monaco, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool
Close
20 / 24
A woman and the Chicago skyline are reflected in the snow covered, curved surface of the "Cloud Gate" sculpture in Chicago, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman and the Chicago skyline are reflected in the snow covered, curved surface of the "Cloud Gate" sculpturmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A woman and the Chicago skyline are reflected in the snow covered, curved surface of the "Cloud Gate" sculpture in Chicago, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 24
Policemen look at the wreckage of a car at the scene of a car bomb outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Policemen look at the wreckage of a car at the scene of a car bomb outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen,more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Policemen look at the wreckage of a car at the scene of a car bomb outside the police college in Sanaa, Yemen, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
22 / 24
Devotees with replica statues of the Black Nazarene participate in a procession in Manila, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Devotees with replica statues of the Black Nazarene participate in a procession in Manila, January 7, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Devotees with replica statues of the Black Nazarene participate in a procession in Manila, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
23 / 24
Kareen (L), from France, prepares to sleep overnight in the Galeries Lafayette department store with five other hand-picked shoppers, as part of a special event on the eve of the start of winter sales, in Paris, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Kareen (L), from France, prepares to sleep overnight in the Galeries Lafayette department store with five othemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Kareen (L), from France, prepares to sleep overnight in the Galeries Lafayette department store with five other hand-picked shoppers, as part of a special event on the eve of the start of winter sales, in Paris, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 6日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 5日
Best photos of the year 2014

Best photos of the year 2014

The stories behind our top photos of 2014.

2015年 1月 3日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 2日

精选图集

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐