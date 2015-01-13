版本:
2015年 1月 13日 星期二

A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, India January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, India January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, January 12, 2015. Activists and relatives of the 43 missing trainee teachers from Ayotzinapa's teacher training college broke into the military zone, located less than a mile from where the students went missing, in an attempt to look for the missing students.The remains of only one of the 43 students has been identified so far. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, January 12, 2015. Activists and relatives of the 43 missing trainee teachers from Ayotzinapa's teacher training college broke into the military zone, located less than a mile from where the students went missing, in an attempt to look for the missing students.The remains of only one of the 43 students has been identified so far. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
French Police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
French Police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari, 15, who lost her both legs by what medics said was Israeli shelling at a UN-run school where she was taking refuge during the 50-day war last summer, is helped by her sister to put on her headscarf in an apartment in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. Manar's mother and three of her brothers were killed in the same incident. The girl's family house was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari, 15, who lost her both legs by what medics said was Israeli shelling at a UN-run school where she was taking refuge during the 50-day war last summer, is helped by her sister to put on her headscarf in an apartment in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2015. Manar's mother and three of her brothers were killed in the same incident. The girl's family house was destroyed by Israeli shelling during the war. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Diplomatic Security Service agents look at the crushed rear door of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad January 12, 2015. The accident was caused by a driver further up in the motorcade suddenly braking for a puppy on the road. Kerry was unhurt in the minor accident involving his motorcade as it headed to the airport at the end of his visit to India, his spokesperson Jen Psaki said. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Diplomatic Security Service agents look at the crushed rear door of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad January 12, 2015. The accident was caused by a driver further up in the motorcade suddenly braking for a puppy on the road. Kerry was unhurt in the minor accident involving his motorcade as it headed to the airport at the end of his visit to India, his spokesperson Jen Psaki said. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Military policemen carry the flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Military policemen carry the flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A laborer takes down tin boxes inside a tin container recycling factory in a slum area in Mumbai January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A laborer takes down tin boxes inside a tin container recycling factory in a slum area in Mumbai January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters take part in an anti-racism demonstration against the anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) in Dusseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Protesters take part in an anti-racism demonstration against the anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) in Dusseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A computer screenshot shows the U.S. Central Command Twitter feed after it was apparently hacked by people claiming to be Islamic State sympathizers January 12, 2015. REUTERS

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A computer screenshot shows the U.S. Central Command Twitter feed after it was apparently hacked by people claiming to be Islamic State sympathizers January 12, 2015. REUTERS
Devotees ride on the roof of a train as they return to the city after attending the final prayers on the first phase of the Islamic gathering Bishwa Ijtema in Dhaka January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Devotees ride on the roof of a train as they return to the city after attending the final prayers on the first phase of the Islamic gathering Bishwa Ijtema in Dhaka January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man with a gun and a metal detector poses for photographers (unseen) while he stands outside a school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. Children streamed back to school across Pakistan in an anxious start to a new term following last month's massacre of 134 students at an army-run school in the volatile northwestern city of Peshawar. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A man with a gun and a metal detector poses for photographers (unseen) while he stands outside a school after it reopened in Peshawar January 12, 2015. Children streamed back to school across Pakistan in an anxious start to a new term following last month's massacre of 134 students at an army-run school in the volatile northwestern city of Peshawar. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, is congratulated by FIFA President Sepp Blatter after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. Ronaldo, who won the award for the second time in a row and third overall, was voted ahead of Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the annual poll. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, is congratulated by FIFA President Sepp Blatter after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. Ronaldo, who won the award for the second time in a row and third overall, was voted ahead of Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the annual poll. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Former British pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, leaves Southwark Crown Court in London January 12, 2015. Glitter is charged with sexual offenses involving underage girls. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Former British pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, leaves Southwark Crown Court in London January 12, 2015. Glitter is charged with sexual offenses involving underage girls. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Jennifer Aniston smiles at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Actress Jennifer Aniston smiles at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) stands guard near protesters (unseen) during the general strike independently called by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and led by 30 party alliance and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), demanding that the drafting of the new constitution is done on time through consensus, in Kathmandu January 13, 2015. The new assembly was elected to write a constitution after the abolition of the 240-year-old feudal monarchy that the Maoists fought against. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A member of Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) stands guard near protesters (unseen) during the general strike independently called by the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and led by 30 party alliance and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), demanding that the drafting of the new constitution is done on time through consensus, in Kathmandu January 13, 2015. The new assembly was elected to write a constitution after the abolition of the 240-year-old feudal monarchy that the Maoists fought against. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man with a "Je Suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) sign on his back stands in solidarity with victims of two terrorist attacks in Paris, at Plaza de Francia in Panama City January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A man with a "Je Suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) sign on his back stands in solidarity with victims of two terrorist attacks in Paris, at Plaza de Francia in Panama City January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The mother of Yoav Hattab, killed in an attack on a Paris grocery, is comforted during a procession in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv before his funeral January 13, 2015. The bodies of four French Jews, one of them Hattab, killed in the attack on the Paris kosher grocery have been flown to Israel for burial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Kafri

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
The mother of Yoav Hattab, killed in an attack on a Paris grocery, is comforted during a procession in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv before his funeral January 13, 2015. The bodies of four French Jews, one of them Hattab, killed in the attack on the Paris kosher grocery have been flown to Israel for burial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Kafri
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena (not seen) at the Colombo airport January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena (not seen) at the Colombo airport January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man takes pictures of a truck burned by activists after a demonstration at the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion, on the outskirts of Iguala, Guerrero, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A man takes pictures of a truck burned by activists after a demonstration at the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion, on the outskirts of Iguala, Guerrero, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck is shown under a cover during its unveiling at the first press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
The 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck is shown under a cover during its unveiling at the first press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997. Thousands of fish such as catfishes, fancy carps as well as black and red tilapias were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997. Thousands of fish such as catfishes, fancy carps as well as black and red tilapias were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
