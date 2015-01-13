Editor's choice
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, aheadmore
An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of tmore
French Police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militanmore
Palestinian girl Manar Al-Shinbari, 15, who lost her both legs by what medics said was Israeli shelling at a Umore
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in more
Diplomatic Security Service agents look at the crushed rear door of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicmore
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemrmore
Military policemen carry the flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kmore
A laborer takes down tin boxes inside a tin container recycling factory in a slum area in Mumbai January 12, 2more
Protesters take part in an anti-racism demonstration against the anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeansmore
A computer screenshot shows the U.S. Central Command Twitter feed after it was apparently hacked by people clamore
Devotees ride on the roof of a train as they return to the city after attending the final prayers on the firstmore
A man with a gun and a metal detector poses for photographers (unseen) while he stands outside a school after more
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, is congratulated by FIFA President Sepp Blatter after winning themore
Former British pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, leaves Southwark Crown Court in London Janmore
Actress Jennifer Aniston smiles at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015.more
A member of Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) stands guard near protesters (unseen) during the general strike imore
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after more
A man with a "Je Suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) sign on his back stands in solidarity with victims of two terrormore
The mother of Yoav Hattab, killed in an attack on a Paris grocery, is comforted during a procession in Bnei Brmore
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithrmore
A man takes pictures of a truck burned by activists after a demonstration at the military zone of the 27th infmore
The 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck is shown under a cover during its unveiling at the first press preview day more
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Admmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
24 Hours in Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.