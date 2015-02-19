Editor's choice
A boy jumps over the fire during the The Burial of the Sardine funeral procession, which marks the end of carnmore
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, ahemore
A girls walks as residents set off fireworks as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, China, Febrmore
A man walks past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk near Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 18, more
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a windows as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, Ukraine Februarymore
People peep through a hole in the wall while trying to catch a glimpse of the dead bodies of people who were kmore
A Palestinian man reacts as he inspects a burnt classroom at a UN-run school sheltering Palestinians, whose homore
People participate in a massive snowball battle in the wake of winter storm Octavia at Meridian Park in Washinmore
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratmore
Ballerinas from The Australian Ballet perform on a floating platform, during a promotional event in front of tmore
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennemore
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 comore
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve, Ukraine Febrmore
Revelers wearing masks pose for photographers during carnival festivities, in Podence, Portugal February 17, 2more
Shark ecologist and boat captain Juan Oliphant signals to tourists that a lot of sharks are approaching them omore
Former Greek Interior Minister and former New Democracy conservative party lawmaker Prokopis Pavlopoulos (L) imore
Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a .308 caliber rifle with the lettering 'American Sniper' etched on the sidemore
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandumore
A model has makeup applied and her hair done backstage before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during Nmore
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village,more
People who are displaced by the fighting in Laukkai move towards a rescue convoy in Myanmar, February 17, 2015more
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter delivers his acceptmore
Bedlington Terriers line up for judging during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New more
People bathe at roadside municipal taps during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India February 17, more
Shakhtar Donetsk's Douglas Costa fouls Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during their Champions League round of 16more
Traditional carnival mask at various stages of being carved by woodcarver Andreas Lang lies on a work bench atmore
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, imore
A worker changes light bulbs ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, Mmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
