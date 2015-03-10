Editor's choice
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rmore
A child walks past drums used to distill crude gin, known locally as "Waragi", at Musoto village on the outskimore
Dan Burton, in the role of Don Lockwood from the 1952 American musical comedy film originally played by Gene Kmore
Workers make preparations to lift the cutting head from Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine, andmore
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015.more
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraqmore
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, amore
Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontmore
Two women stand in front of a damaged church in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERS/more
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside a fellow fighter while he prepares mortar shells before firing towardsmore
Zaur Dadayev, charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, speaks insidemore
Thousands of people march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomemore
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tmore
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike on Atimah, Idlib province, Syria March 8, 2015. REUTERmore
A school jersey that belonged to Yuna Kimura, the youngest daughter of the Kimura family, who was swept away bmore
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossinmore
Girls, in traditional attire, take part in a function organized to mark International Women's Day at Maiti Nepmore
Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufmore
A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine March 9, 2015. REUTERSmore
A woman smiles as carries belongings near her burned house at Tanah Abang district in Jakarta, Indonesia Marchmore
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of Perth, Austmore
A migrant balloon seller sleeps in a mosquito net along an highway in Mumbai, India early morning of March 9, more
A fighter from Misrata's Marsa Kateeba walks in front of an unexploded aircraft missile, which the fighters samore
Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words readimore
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Wimore
Liu Guiqiu, whose son was on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries as she holds a sign durinmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests by a diesel fireplace in a makeshift hideout in Mork town, Syria March 8, 201more
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he leads a mass during his pastoral visit to the parish of Santa Mariamore
Dancers perform as people gather on the Leopold-Sedar-Senghor footbridge, formerly called Soferino, which crosmore
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, Marchmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
