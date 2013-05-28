Editor's Choice

German artist Suisse Marocain poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli aftersquat in Paris April 4, 2013. David Hardy known as Suisse Marocain was here in November 1999, "After the Bourse art squat in Paris, along with Gaspard we looked for a new space and this was empty. We changed the locks, cleaned the house, put paintings up then told the police and opened it every day to the public, it's not our house." A hub of counterculture and one of Paris' most visited centres of contemporary art, the 59 Rivoli aftersquat houses 30 workshops on six floors where the public can freely view international artists in the throes of the creative process. Originally a grand branch of Credit Lyonnais bank at No 59 rue de Rivoli, the building lay abandoned for 15 years before being squatted in 1999 by a collective of artists. A deal with current Parisian mayor saw the building bought by the city and rented back to ten visiting creatives and twenty permanent artists, a deal that officials now want to change. The residents are keen to put up a fight against proposals to alter a system they believe is a global example of compromise between squatters and city officials. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen