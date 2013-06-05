Editor's Choice
An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square more
An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Manuel Contreras, 11, kisses his niece Ainhoa, as his mother Carmen Acedo del Lago cries before learning thmore
Manuel Contreras, 11, kisses his niece Ainhoa, as his mother Carmen Acedo del Lago cries before learning that their eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) was postponed in Madrid June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhoumore
A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city more
A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Munduruku Indians, many of who are flying for the first time, board a Brazilian Air Force plane to fly to Bmore
Munduruku Indians, many of who are flying for the first time, board a Brazilian Air Force plane to fly to Brasilia for talks with the government, in Altamira June 4, 2013. Air Force planes flew 144 Munduruku Indians to Brasilia for talks to end a week-long occupation of the controversial Belo Monte dam on the Xingu River, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An image of al-Houthi Hussein Badr Eddin al-Huthi, the late founder of Yemen's al-Houthi Shi'ite group, is more
An image of al-Houthi Hussein Badr Eddin al-Huthi, the late founder of Yemen's al-Houthi Shi'ite group, is seen on a vehicle as his follower jumps from it while carrying a weapon to secure a road in the northwestern province of Saada, ahead of attending Huthi's funeral, June 4, 2013. The body of Huthi, who was killed in clashes with government forces in 2004, was released by Yemeni authorities nine years after his death following which DNA tests were carried out to determine his identity, local media reported. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Cast member Brad Pitt and his fiance Angelina Jolie arrive for the premiere of the film World War Z in Berlmore
Cast member Brad Pitt and his fiance Angelina Jolie arrive for the premiere of the film World War Z in Berlin June 4, 2013. The movie opens in German cinemas on June 27. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning (3rd L) departs after day two of his court-martial at Fort Memore
U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning (3rd L) departs after day two of his court-martial at Fort Meade, Maryland June 4, 2013. The court-martial of Manning, accused of the biggest breach of classified information in U.S. history, focused Tuesday on his motivations for giving secrets to the WikiLeaks website in 2010 and prosecutors sought to show he leaked documents and discussed it with others. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
U.S. Army Generals stand ready to testify about pending legislation regarding sexual assaults in the militamore
U.S. Army Generals stand ready to testify about pending legislation regarding sexual assaults in the military at a Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2013. (from L to R) Judge Advocate General of the Army Lt. General Dana K. Chipman, Army Chief of Staff General Raymond T. Odierno, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey and Legal Counsel to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Brig. General Richard C. Gross. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil under heavy rain at Hong Kong's Victoria Parmore
Tens of thousands of people participate in a candlelight vigil under heavy rain at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2013, to mark the 24th anniversary of the military crackdown of the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the emergency services drive next to a barrier to protect from flooded river Danube in the villamore
Members of the emergency services drive next to a barrier to protect from flooded river Danube in the village of Stein-Krems in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. Torrential rain in Salzburg, Upper and Lower Austria caused heavy flooding over the past days, forcing people to evacuate their homes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A Japanese soccer fan dives into Doton-bori river to celebrate Japan's qualification for the World Cup finamore
A Japanese soccer fan dives into Doton-bori river to celebrate Japan's qualification for the World Cup finals in Brazil, after the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Australia, in Osaka, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 4, 2013. Asian champions Japan became the first side to qualify for the World Cup finals in Brazil when playmaker Keisuke Honda scored an injury-time penalty to claim a 1-1 draw with Australia in Saitama on Tuesday. REUTERS/Kyodo
Shi'ite pilgrims gather at Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine to mark his death anniversary in Baghdad's Kadhimiymore
Shi'ite pilgrims gather at Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine to mark his death anniversary in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district June 4, 2013. Every year, thousands of Shi'ite pilgrims gather at the shrine to commemorate the death of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, one of the 12 imams of Shi'ite, who was imprisoned for four years and poisoned by the then ruler Harun al-Rashid in 795 AD. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Oscar Pistorius enters the dock before in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court June 4, 2013.more
Oscar Pistorius enters the dock before in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court June 4, 2013. "Blade Runner" Pistorius arrived at court on Tuesday in his first formal appearance since his release on bail in February for the Valentine's Day killing of his girlfriend, 30-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4more
People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. At least 120 people were killed at a poultry processing plant fire in northeast China on Monday morning, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-government protesters jump across a rope during a demonstration in Ankara June 4, 2013. Pockets of promore
Anti-government protesters jump across a rope during a demonstration in Ankara June 4, 2013. Pockets of protesters clashed with Turkish riot police overnight and a union federation began a two-day strike on Tuesday as anti-government demonstrations in which two people have died stretched into a fifth day. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Defendant Holger G. hides his face behind a folder as he arrives for the continuation of his trial in a coumore
Defendant Holger G. hides his face behind a folder as he arrives for the continuation of his trial in a courtroom in Munich, June 4, 2013. Proceedings in the trial against a previously unknown neo-Nazi cell, the National Socialist Underground (NSU), which is accused of murdering nine Turkish and Greek immigrants and a policewoman from 2000 to 2007, resumed on Tuesday. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A consumer carries products at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. A Venezuelmore
A consumer carries products at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. A Venezuelan state is testing a system to limit purchases of food and other staples, local media reported on Tuesday, in a move that officials defended as necessary to stop contraband trade but opposition critics slammed as Cuban-style rationing. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman walks past a van which has been converted into a stall selling nail polish on a sidewalk in Beijingmore
A woman walks past a van which has been converted into a stall selling nail polish on a sidewalk in Beijing, June 4, 2013. China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector fell to 54.3 in May from 54.5 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday, reinforcing the view that the recovery in the world's second-largest economy is losing steam. REUTERS/Barry Huang
A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill more
A paramilitary policeman knocks down a man role-playing as a plane hijacker during an anti-terrorism drill at Nanjing Lukou International Airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A Besiktas soccer fan uses his team's scarf as a mask while sitting in a damaged bus at Taksim Square in cemore
A Besiktas soccer fan uses his team's scarf as a mask while sitting in a damaged bus at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 4, 2013. Days of anti-government protest in Turkey have achieved one feat that has eluded the authorities for years: uniting the fiercely rival and sometimes violent supporters of Istanbul's "Big Three" football clubs. Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce fans have come together in new-found solidarity during five days of demonstrations against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester gestures towards riot police after they fired tear gas in front of a barricade in Istanbul Junemore
A protester gestures towards riot police after they fired tear gas in front of a barricade in Istanbul June 4, 2013. Turkey's deputy prime minister apologised on Tuesday for "excessive violence" by police in an effort to defuse days of unrest, comments which contrasted sharply with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's defiant dismissal of the protesters. With Erdogan abroad and strikes and demonstrations still rumbling on after five days, Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc sought to assuage some of the anger at the government's initial hardline response to what began as a sit-in against plans to build on an Istanbul park. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens to Algeria's Oueld Khelifa, president of the National Pmore
Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens to Algeria's Oueld Khelifa, president of the National Popular Assembly (unseen) in the National People's Congress (NPC) in Algiers June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A woman walks inside her flooded home in Mexico's resort city Cancun June 4, 2013. The climatological distumore
A woman walks inside her flooded home in Mexico's resort city Cancun June 4, 2013. The climatological disturbance which has dumped rain for over four days over the Yucatan Peninsula, has a 40 per cent chance of becoming a hurricane during the next 48 hours according to the National Meteorological Service. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
