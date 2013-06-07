Editor's Choice

Oliver Mall, 12, a member of the Junior Jazz band from the Danilo Perez Foundation, practices his saxophone at his house in a low-income neighbourhood in San Felipe in Panama City April 26, 2013. The foundation, an outreach music project, teaches music to children and adolescents living in poverty and high risk neighbourhoods such as El Chorrillo, San Miguelito and Santana. It aims to provide opportunities for youths who have been abandoned by their families, affected or at risk of being involved in drugs, gangs and violence. The Junior Jazz band, formed over three years ago, is made up of six musicians from 12 to 14 years old. The band has performed at the Panama Jazz festival and was the opening band for international jazz musicians such as Ruben Blades and Herbie Hancock. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso