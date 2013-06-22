版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 22日 星期六 13:50 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 24
<p>Bartenders hold beverages as they wait for guests before the "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Bartenders hold beverages as they wait for guests before the "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Bartenders hold beverages as they wait for guests before the "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 24
<p>A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwimore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

Close
3 / 24
<p>Members of Sheikh Ali Khatib battalion use a sewage pipe to peek at Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

Members of Sheikh Ali Khatib battalion use a sewage pipe to peek at Hanano Barracks, which is controlled bymore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Members of Sheikh Ali Khatib battalion use a sewage pipe to peek at Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Close
4 / 24
<p>Two women sunbathe on the shore of the Vistula River in Warsaw June21, as temperatures soar to over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Two women sunbathe on the shore of the Vistula River in Warsaw June21, as temperatures soar to over 30 degrmore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Two women sunbathe on the shore of the Vistula River in Warsaw June21, as temperatures soar to over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
5 / 24
<p>People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square,more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
6 / 24
<p>Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National Congress in Brasilia June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National Congress in Brasilia June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
7 / 24
<p>Police detain a student protester after he and fellow protesters attempted to enter the governor's office to oppose hikes in fuel prices in Surabaya, East Java province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rayhan Alifian</p>

Police detain a student protester after he and fellow protesters attempted to enter the governor's office tmore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Police detain a student protester after he and fellow protesters attempted to enter the governor's office to oppose hikes in fuel prices in Surabaya, East Java province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rayhan Alifian

Close
8 / 24
<p>A window washer uses a squeegee to clean windows on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A window washer uses a squeegee to clean windows on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

A window washer uses a squeegee to clean windows on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 24
<p>U.S. Forest Service photo shows fire rising over the West Fork Complex in Colorado taken on June 20, 2013. REUTERS/The Pike Hotshots/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters</p>

U.S. Forest Service photo shows fire rising over the West Fork Complex in Colorado taken on June 20, 2013. more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

U.S. Forest Service photo shows fire rising over the West Fork Complex in Colorado taken on June 20, 2013. REUTERS/The Pike Hotshots/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Close
10 / 24
<p>A road roller crushes smuggled elephant tusks, that had been confiscated, at the Parks and Wildlife center in Quezon City, Metro Manila on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A road roller crushes smuggled elephant tusks, that had been confiscated, at the Parks and Wildlife center more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

A road roller crushes smuggled elephant tusks, that had been confiscated, at the Parks and Wildlife center in Quezon City, Metro Manila on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
11 / 24
<p>An airline passenger arrives as riot police control access to Guarulhos International Airport to prevent demonstrators from entering, during an anti-government protest on the outskirts of Sao Paulo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Junior Lago</p>

An airline passenger arrives as riot police control access to Guarulhos International Airport to prevent demore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

An airline passenger arrives as riot police control access to Guarulhos International Airport to prevent demonstrators from entering, during an anti-government protest on the outskirts of Sao Paulo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Junior Lago

Close
12 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation by Marchesa at "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A model presents a creation by Marchesa at "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of fmore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Marchesa at "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
13 / 24
<p>An aerial view of burning lands in Palalawan district in Riau province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fikih Nauli</p>

An aerial view of burning lands in Palalawan district in Riau province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fikih Naulimore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

An aerial view of burning lands in Palalawan district in Riau province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fikih Nauli

Close
14 / 24
<p>A member of the Mongolian army attends a political rally in Baganuur, 130 km (80 miles) east of Ulan Bator, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A member of the Mongolian army attends a political rally in Baganuur, 130 km (80 miles) east of Ulan Bator,more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

A member of the Mongolian army attends a political rally in Baganuur, 130 km (80 miles) east of Ulan Bator, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 24
<p>Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heartmore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 24
<p>A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in soutmore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
17 / 24
<p>A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hmore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
18 / 24
<p>Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in soumore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
19 / 24
<p>A demonstrator (C) wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a flower during an anti-government protest in Fortaleza June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A demonstrator (C) wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a flower during an anti-government protest in Fortaleza more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

A demonstrator (C) wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a flower during an anti-government protest in Fortaleza June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
20 / 24
<p>Rescue workers use an excavator to scour through the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers use an excavator to scour through the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, more

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Rescue workers use an excavator to scour through the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
21 / 24
<p>Students prepare to sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Students prepare to sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University inmore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Students prepare to sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 24
<p>A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue opemore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
23 / 24
<p>Workers clean the facade of the ArtScience Museum in the haze, as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) climbs up to 401 at local time 12pm (0400 GMT), in Singapore June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Workers clean the facade of the ArtScience Museum in the haze, as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) climbmore

2013年 6月 22日 星期六

Workers clean the facade of the ArtScience Museum in the haze, as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) climbs up to 401 at local time 12pm (0400 GMT), in Singapore June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2013年 6月 11日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best images from the past 24 hours.

2013年 6月 9日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 6月 8日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2013年 6月 7日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐