Editor's Choice
People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in more
People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bartenders hold beverages as they wait for guests before the "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting more
Bartenders hold beverages as they wait for guests before the "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwimore
A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Members of Sheikh Ali Khatib battalion use a sewage pipe to peek at Hanano Barracks, which is controlled bymore
Members of Sheikh Ali Khatib battalion use a sewage pipe to peek at Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Two women sunbathe on the shore of the Vistula River in Warsaw June21, as temperatures soar to over 30 degrmore
Two women sunbathe on the shore of the Vistula River in Warsaw June21, as temperatures soar to over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) REUTERS/Peter Andrews
People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square,more
People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National more
Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National Congress in Brasilia June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Police detain a student protester after he and fellow protesters attempted to enter the governor's office tmore
Police detain a student protester after he and fellow protesters attempted to enter the governor's office to oppose hikes in fuel prices in Surabaya, East Java province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rayhan Alifian
A window washer uses a squeegee to clean windows on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times more
A window washer uses a squeegee to clean windows on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Forest Service photo shows fire rising over the West Fork Complex in Colorado taken on June 20, 2013. more
U.S. Forest Service photo shows fire rising over the West Fork Complex in Colorado taken on June 20, 2013. REUTERS/The Pike Hotshots/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
A road roller crushes smuggled elephant tusks, that had been confiscated, at the Parks and Wildlife center more
A road roller crushes smuggled elephant tusks, that had been confiscated, at the Parks and Wildlife center in Quezon City, Metro Manila on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An airline passenger arrives as riot police control access to Guarulhos International Airport to prevent demore
An airline passenger arrives as riot police control access to Guarulhos International Airport to prevent demonstrators from entering, during an anti-government protest on the outskirts of Sao Paulo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Junior Lago
A model presents a creation by Marchesa at "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of fmore
A model presents a creation by Marchesa at "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An aerial view of burning lands in Palalawan district in Riau province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fikih Naulimore
An aerial view of burning lands in Palalawan district in Riau province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fikih Nauli
A member of the Mongolian army attends a political rally in Baganuur, 130 km (80 miles) east of Ulan Bator,more
A member of the Mongolian army attends a political rally in Baganuur, 130 km (80 miles) east of Ulan Bator, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heartmore
Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in soutmore
A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hmore
A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in soumore
Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A demonstrator (C) wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a flower during an anti-government protest in Fortaleza more
A demonstrator (C) wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a flower during an anti-government protest in Fortaleza June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Rescue workers use an excavator to scour through the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, more
Rescue workers use an excavator to scour through the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Students prepare to sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University inmore
Students prepare to sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue opemore
A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers clean the facade of the ArtScience Museum in the haze, as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) climbmore
Workers clean the facade of the ArtScience Museum in the haze, as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) climbs up to 401 at local time 12pm (0400 GMT), in Singapore June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our best images from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.