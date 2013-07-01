Editor's Choice

As actors playing cavalry patrol the front line, federal artillery fires upon the confederate lines during Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela