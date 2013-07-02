Editor's Choice
A protester holds a cross and Koran during a protest demanding that President Mohamed Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. Egypt's powerful armed forces gave Islamist President Mohamed Mursi a virtual ultimatum on Monday to share power, urging the nation's feuding politicians to agree on an inclusive roadmap for the country's future within 48 hours. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
President Barack Obama dances next to Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete as a Tanzanian band plays at an official arrival ceremony at Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hotshot firefighters mourn during a moment of silence for the 19 firefighters who perished battling a fast-moving wildland fire at a memorial service, in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. An elite squad of 19 Arizona firemen killed in the worst U.S. wildland firefighting tragedy in 80 years apparently was outflanked and engulfed by wind-whipped flames in seconds, before some could scramble into cocoon-like personal shelters. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
"Arab Idol" Mohammed Assaf (L) kisses Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as he hands him a diplomatic Palestinian Authority passport during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 1, 2013. Assaf, the 22-year-old from the Gaza Strip who won the popular pan-Arab song contest last month met Abbas on Monday before performing in Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Egyptian military helicopters trailing national flags circled over Tahrir Square during a protest demanding that Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi resign in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Luca Minisini jockey of the Onda (Wave) parish competes during the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena July 1, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters line the floors of the rotunda at the State Capitol building during a protest before the start of a special session of the Legislature in Austin, Texas July 1, 2013. When the Texas Legislature convenes on Monday for a second special session, the Republican majority will seek to do what it couldn't pull off in the first, when Democrat Wendy Davis stalled the measure for hours: Pass sweeping abortion restrictions. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A woman tries to hang on a bull sculpture outside Madrid's Las Ventas bullring July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A border police officer patrols the Croatia-Serbia border in Nijemci, east Croatia, June 5, 2013. Croatia became the European Union's 28th member on July 1 and its roughly 1,400 km of land border with non-EU neighbours Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro will now become the bloc's new external frontier. Croatia lies on the notorious Balkan smuggling route, used for transporting illegal migrants and drugs from the Middle East and Africa into western Europe, and its border police have modernised their equipment to include thermal vision cameras and infrared binoculars to improve control. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hides his face in his shirt after losing a point during his men's singles tennis match against Andreas Seppi of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista (R) gets hit in the helmet with the ball before scoring on the play as Detroit Tigers' Brayan Pena tries the catch the ball during the third inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An aerial view shows the pack of riders as they cycle along the coast during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/Pool
Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Station No. 1 in Prescott, Arizona June 30, 2013. A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire stoked by record heat and high winds, marking the greatest loss of life among firefighters from a single U.S. Wildland blaze in 80 years. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Sabine Lisicki of Germany (L) celebrates after defeating Serena Williams of the U.S. (R) during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Anne Austin, 28, (L) and Jen Durham, 30, kiss as they get married in West Hollywood, California, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model presents a creation by French designer Christian Lacroix as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion collection for fashion house Elsa Schiaparelli in Paris July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Visitors climb through the art installation 'In Orbit' by Tomas Saraceno of Argentina at the Kunstsammlung K21 museum in Duesseldorf June 30, 2013. The steel wire construction spans the museum's vast glass cupola on three different levels more than 25 metres above the ground. Visitors have access to the artwork and can move freely between the spheres on all three levels. The installation will remain in place until autumn 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Hassan sits next to the body of his brother who was killed in Sunday's bomb blast, before his funeral in Quetta July 1, 2013. At least 28 people were killed and dozens wounded in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Sunday when a suicide bomber attacked a largely Shi'ite Muslim neighbourhood, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Displaced cocoa farmers and families from the village of Baleko-Niegre located in a protected forest, wait for assistance at Niapidou village, about 40 km (24 miles) from the city of Sassandra, south western Ivory Coast June 16, 2013. The Ivory Coast is clearing tens of thousands of cocoa farmers from protected forests, threatening exports from the world's top grower and leading to complaints about human rights abuses. President Alassane Ouattara's government says it is prepared to pay the economic price of phasing agriculture out to save the dwindling tropical forest and the security services have started flattening houses and forcefully removing the farmers. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children look through a broken window in the abandoned convent known as Gesu, in Brussels April 18, 2013. Some 160 squatters including 60 children may face expulsion in Brussels when a 90-million-euro project by a Swiss developer to turn their dwellings into a luxury hotel and apartments gets the go ahead. Only a few metro stops from the European institutions and the city's touristic highlights, the Gesu church and convent have remained vacant for decades and were bought by Swiss developer Rosebud Heritage in 2007, who agreed that the property could be used as a squat until the works started. Most of the residents of the squat are immigrants coming from the Czech Republic, Spain, Brazil and Morocco, looking to settle in Belgium. Some families have lived in Belgium for many years and some have stayed in the squat for months. With monthly rents at the squat currently at about 25 euros per adult, it is unlikely that the current residents will be able to move into the new apartments once they are completed. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An actor dressed in a so-called 'Dax-Man' costume poses for the media on the trading floor of the Frankfurt stock exchange, during a celebration of the 25th birthday of the German DAX index, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, attends a monetary policy committee (MPC) briefing on his first day at the central bank's headquarters in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Alden/pool
Protesters pray during a protest demanding that Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. Egypt's powerful armed forces gave Islamist President Mohamed Mursi a virtual ultimatum on Monday to share power, urging the nation's feuding politicians to agree on an inclusive roadmap for the country's future within 48 hours. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Toronto Blue Jays Josh Thole is tagged out at home plate by Detroit Tigers Brayan Pena (55) during the second inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
