Editor's Choice

A member of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stands next to a 'ger', a traditional Mongolian tent, at a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. The group has rebranded itself as an environmentalist organisation fighting pollution by foreign-owned mines, seeking legitimacy as it sends Swastika-wearing members to check mining permits. Over the past years, ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in the country and among those garnering attention is Tsagaan Khass, which has recently shifted its focus from activities such as attacks on women it accuses of consorting with foreign men to environmental issues, with the stated goal of protecting Mongolia from foreign mining interests. This ultra-nationalist group was founded in the 1990s and currently has 100-plus members. REUTERS/Carlos Barria