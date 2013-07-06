版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 6日 星期六 12:50 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured man during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Protesters who support former Egyptian Premore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured man during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
1 / 24
<p>A protester, who supports former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, chants slogans during a rally near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A protester, who supports former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, chants slogans during a rally near Cairomore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A protester, who supports former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, chants slogans during a rally near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
2 / 24
<p>Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating Jerzy Janowicz of Poland in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating Jerzy Janowicz of Poland in their men's semi-final tennismore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating Jerzy Janowicz of Poland in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 24
<p>Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, holds a candle during a prayer service for the ailing Mandela at a church in Johannesburg July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, holds a candle during more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, holds a candle during a prayer service for the ailing Mandela at a church in Johannesburg July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
4 / 24
<p>People take cover from tear gas thrown by the police during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

People take cover from tear gas thrown by the police during a demonstration against the government in Lima more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

People take cover from tear gas thrown by the police during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
5 / 24
<p>Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas throws down a calf in the tie-down roping event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas throws down a calf in the tie-down roping event during the 101st Calgary Stampmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas throws down a calf in the tie-down roping event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
6 / 24
<p>London artist Kaya Mar poses with his painting of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

London artist Kaya Mar poses with his painting of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in front of thmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

London artist Kaya Mar poses with his painting of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
7 / 24
<p>Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives for a national assembly in Caracas to attend an Independence day ceremony in this July 5, 2013 handout from Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters</p>

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives for a national assembly in Caracas to more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives for a national assembly in Caracas to attend an Independence day ceremony in this July 5, 2013 handout from Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Close
8 / 24
<p>BC Lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor dives for a pass from quarterback Travis Lulay as Toronto Argonauts safety Matt Black (L) moves in during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

BC Lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor dives for a pass from quarterback Travis Lulay as Toronto Argonauts more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

BC Lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor dives for a pass from quarterback Travis Lulay as Toronto Argonauts safety Matt Black (L) moves in during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
9 / 24
<p>The red glare of Independence Day fireworks light the water around boaters in the Potomac River, in Washington July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

The red glare of Independence Day fireworks light the water around boaters in the Potomac River, in Washingmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

The red glare of Independence Day fireworks light the water around boaters in the Potomac River, in Washington July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 24
<p>Toronto Blue Jays' Macier Izturis (L) slides safely into second as Minnesota Twins Brain Dozier reaches for a ground ball hit weakly by Blue Jays' J.P Arencibia in the second inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Toronto Blue Jays' Macier Izturis (L) slides safely into second as Minnesota Twins Brain Dozier reaches formore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Toronto Blue Jays' Macier Izturis (L) slides safely into second as Minnesota Twins Brain Dozier reaches for a ground ball hit weakly by Blue Jays' J.P Arencibia in the second inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
11 / 24
<p>Three North Korean men give three cheers after they crossed over the border as North Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Unification Ministry/Handout</p>

Three North Korean men give three cheers after they crossed over the border as North Korean soldiers stand more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Three North Korean men give three cheers after they crossed over the border as North Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Unification Ministry/Handout

Close
12 / 24
<p>The pack of riders cycles through the countryside during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders cycles through the countryside during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour dmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

The pack of riders cycles through the countryside during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 24
<p>A reveller sleeps in a plant pot as people walk by in Times Square following Independence Day fireworks in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A reveller sleeps in a plant pot as people walk by in Times Square following Independence Day fireworks in more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A reveller sleeps in a plant pot as people walk by in Times Square following Independence Day fireworks in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 24
<p>A fisherman pushes aside the algae floating on the surface of a sea cucumber farm to make air, near the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 4, 2013. Picture taken July 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A fisherman pushes aside the algae floating on the surface of a sea cucumber farm to make air, near the coamore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A fisherman pushes aside the algae floating on the surface of a sea cucumber farm to make air, near the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 4, 2013. Picture taken July 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
15 / 24
<p>Catholics from Belarus and neighbouring countries carry candles during the annual Icon of the Mother of God procession in the Belarussian village of Budslav, some 150 km (93 miles) north of Minsk, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Catholics from Belarus and neighbouring countries carry candles during the annual Icon of the Mother of Godmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Catholics from Belarus and neighbouring countries carry candles during the annual Icon of the Mother of God procession in the Belarussian village of Budslav, some 150 km (93 miles) north of Minsk, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 24
<p>Animal rights protesters stand inside cardboard coffins during a demonstration calling for the abolition of bull runs and bullfights, a day before the start of the famous running of the bulls San Fermin festival, in Pamplona July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Animal rights protesters stand inside cardboard coffins during a demonstration calling for the abolition ofmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Animal rights protesters stand inside cardboard coffins during a demonstration calling for the abolition of bull runs and bullfights, a day before the start of the famous running of the bulls San Fermin festival, in Pamplona July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
17 / 24
<p>People take part in a water fight on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

People take part in a water fight on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

People take part in a water fight on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
18 / 24
<p>A Federal (Union) cannon battery is engulfed in their own smoke on the battlefield during "The Wheatfield" re-enactment activities, which was held to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A Federal (Union) cannon battery is engulfed in their own smoke on the battlefield during "The Wheatfield" more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A Federal (Union) cannon battery is engulfed in their own smoke on the battlefield during "The Wheatfield" re-enactment activities, which was held to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
19 / 24
<p>A United Nations peacekeeper speaks to a man during a protest against sending peacekeepers from Senegal to the northern rebel-held town of Kidal before sending Malian soldiers there, in Gao July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm</p>

A United Nations peacekeeper speaks to a man during a protest against sending peacekeepers from Senegal to more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A United Nations peacekeeper speaks to a man during a protest against sending peacekeepers from Senegal to the northern rebel-held town of Kidal before sending Malian soldiers there, in Gao July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Close
20 / 24
<p>BC Lions guard Patrick Kabongo kneels on the field after the team's pre-game workout, prior to their CFL football game against the Toronto Argonauts, in Vancouver, British Columbia July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

BC Lions guard Patrick Kabongo kneels on the field after the team's pre-game workout, prior to their CFL fomore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

BC Lions guard Patrick Kabongo kneels on the field after the team's pre-game workout, prior to their CFL football game against the Toronto Argonauts, in Vancouver, British Columbia July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
21 / 24
<p>Protesters who support deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather around an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters who support deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather around an injured fellow protester dumore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Protesters who support deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather around an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
22 / 24
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia lies on the ground after falling during his men's semi-final tennis match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia lies on the ground after falling during his men's semi-final tennis match against more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Novak Djokovic of Serbia lies on the ground after falling during his men's semi-final tennis match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

Close
23 / 24
<p>A riot police officer protects himself from tear gas during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

A riot police officer protects himself from tear gas during a demonstration against the government in Lima more

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A riot police officer protects himself from tear gas during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 7月 5日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 7月 4日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 7月 3日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 7月 2日

精选图集

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐