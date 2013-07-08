Editor's Choice

Singers in traditional costumes perform during the gala show of the Latvian Nationwide Song and Dance Celebration in Riga July 7, 2013. The Song and Dance Celebration is a cultural heritage phenomenon that has taken place in Latvia since 1873 every five years, and in 2003 was included into UNESCO "List of Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage". About 12,000 singers from 388 amateur choirs and 15,000 dancers from 603 amateur traditional folk dance groups from all over the country are taking part in this year's event, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins